Fortnite Players Left Confused After Discovering New Mysterious Skins

Fortnite players have discovered eight new skins, or more specifically, skin designs, in the new creative hub that aren't currently in the free-to-play battle royale game, but may be coming soon. Unfortunately, right now, details on the skins and what's going to happen with them are non-existent, but of course, players have their theories.

Right now, there's no confirming that these are skins, but it's unclear what else these character drawings would be for if not for upcoming characters and skins. However, it's possible they've been dumped into the creative hub because Epic Games has no plans for them.

As you can see, a few of the characters are holding footballs, suggesting this could be related to tomorrow's Super Bowl. That said, so far, none of these characters have been released as skins, which may mean this just promotional or random artwork. Whatever the case, below, you can check out the characters for yourself:

Right now, all we have is these images and the metric ton of speculation they have created, and unfortunately, it looks like Epic Games is going to leave fans drowning in this speculation. In other words, so far, it has provided zero comment on the discovery, and it doesn't look like it will. That said, if it does, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided. In the meantime, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts. What do you think these are for, and if they were made into skins, would you buy any of them?

