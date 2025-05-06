Movement Mechanics Removed From Fortnite

Fortnite has just kicked off its newest update with the start of a Star Wars themed season as well as the launch of OG Season 3. Alongside considerate changes to the map and loot pool, players will be surprised to know that the season also comes with changes to movement in Fortnite. Specifically, players will no longer be able to pull off of the game’s better movement mechanics to get better jumps and safer falls in any Epic-made shooter modes, a decision that has already shown to be pretty controversial with the fanbase and which has sparked a response from the Fortnite team.

This piece of Fortnite news has been confirmed by the Fortnite team themselves, but many players are discovering it firsthand by attempting to pull off these maneuvers in game and failing. Specifically, the Wall Kick and Roll Landing mechanics were patched out of Fortnite as part of the newest update.

These mechanics, which allowed players to boost off walls to get an extended leap off a flat surface, and avoid damage from falling respectively, were first introduced when Fortnite launched C6S1. Their sudden removal was perhaps due to the successful use of these mechanics by top tier players, maybe even being viewed as overpowered by the balance team.

We've disabled the Wall Kick and Roll Landing movement features introduced in C6S1 in all Epic-made shooter modes, such as Battle Royale and Reload. However, they will remain available in creator-made experiences.



We'll continue to evaluate new movement features for the future… pic.twitter.com/EqpIpKMgf1 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) May 5, 2025

“We’ve disabled the Wall Kick and Roll Landing movement features introduced in C6S1 in all Epic-made shooter modes, such as Battle Royale and Reload.” said @FortniteStatus, an official X account run by the Fortnite team.

They follow up by saying that creator-made experiences are not affected by the change, stating. “However, they will remain available in creator-made experiences.”

They end by post by affirming their commitment to balancing Fortnite and adding or changing movement mechanics as needed, saying “We’ll continue to evaluate new movement features for the future with learnings from these movement capabilities in mind.”

Players have responded with mixed opinions on the controversial changes, some showing their approval and others expressing outrage in the comments of the Fortnite team’s post. Others still have expressed that they are fine with Wall Kicks being removed from Fortnite, but that they’re disappointed in the removal of Roll Landing.

What do you think about the changes to Fortnite’s movement mechanics? Are you going to miss Wall Kicks or Roll Landing? Let us know in the comments below.