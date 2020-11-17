Fortnite: How to Easily Get Purple XP Coins

✖

Fortnite continues to evolve and defy players' expectations almost every day, with an ever-growing number of ways to engage in its Battle Royale. One of the staples of the game in recent seasons has been its XP Coins, which allow a player to earn extra points scattered throughout the map. For a lot of Fortnite fans, the most frustrating of those is the Purple XP Coin, which scatters itself into various pieces nearby after being activated. If you're looking for an easy way to catch the entirety of the Purple XP Coin, a new video from Reddit user derpenstein123 is here to help. The video, which recently went viral on the FortniteBR subreddit, shows how to easily build four 1/4th pyramids that will capture all of the parts of the Purple XP Coin, even after the coin rises above the player.

The trick is a pretty handy one -- sure, it requires a bit of savviness when it comes to constructing builds, but it will surely save players a lot of future headaches.

Fortnite is currently in the middle of its "Nexus War" event, which has brought a slew of Marvel Comics characters into the game in a fight against Galactus. Even when the "Nexus War" crossover comes to a close, it certainly won't be the end of Marvel's partnership with Fortnite, with Epic Games' Worldwide Creative Director Donald Mustard hinting that this is only the beginning.

“The reason why we called this season ‘Nexus War’ is this is just the start,” Mustard said during a recent podcast appearance. “This is just the start of lots of stuff we have planned for many years in this Marvel integration. This is not the end; this is the beginning.”

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of this hack for easily getting Purple XP Coins in Fortnite? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!