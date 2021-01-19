Fortnite Is Finally Getting Rid of Something Fans Hate

✖

There's already been quite a lot to take in in Season 5 of Fortnite, which has reimagined the Battle Royale in some surprising ways. In addition to including characters from iconic franchises like Star Wars: The Mandalorian, God of War, and Halo, the new season has brought in some dynamic new Battle Pass avatars and NPCs. According to a new post on the game's official social media accounts, a new update will bring the removal - at least, partially - of one of the game's most controversial NPCs. In a series of tweets, which you can check out below, Fortnite will be removing the IO Guards from the game's Arena mode.

v15.21 brings: ✅ New Boss Character + Mythic Item

✅ Jungle Hunter Quests

✅ IO Guards removed from Arena — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) January 19, 2021

Of course, this doesn't mean that the IO Guards will be out of the traditional Battle Royale mode, but they will no longer be causing a problem during the ranked Arena matches. Given how overpowered many Fortnite fans regard the IO Guards to be - as they have the ability to knock out an unsuspecting player in just a few shots - it's definitely a welcomed detail.

Season 5 of Fortnite has already brought fans a lot of unexpected characters, including Star Wars' The Mandalorian, Halo's Master Chief, God of War's Kratos, The Walking Dead's Michonne and Daryl Dixon, DC's Green Arrow, and Marvel's Captain Marvel, Black Panther, and Taskmaster.

“The reason why we called this season ‘Nexus War’ is this is just the start,” Mustard said during a podcast appearance last year. “This is just the start of lots of stuff we have planned for many years in this Marvel integration. This is not the end; this is the beginning.”

What do you think of the IO Guards being removed from Fortnite's Arena mode? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.