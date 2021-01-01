Fortnite Fans Are Celebrating Green Arrow Crew Pack

Fortnite fans have plenty to celebrate with the new Green Arrow Crew Pack on New Year’s Eve. Epic Games announced that people would get the chance to become the CW version of the hero right before Christmas. Since then, a lot of DC Comics fans have been chomping at the bit to get in on the fun. This season, people have already gotten to be characters from The Walking Dead, The Mandalorian, and Halo. So, the sky continues to be the limit for Fortnite with all these reveals. All sorts of speculation is flying, but for now, people are just happy to take Oliver Queen for a spin. Somewhere the series star is probably smirking at all of the excitement.

From one island to another, Green Arrow has arrived. Fortnite Crew members, grab the exclusive Green Arrow Crew Pack available now. pic.twitter.com/4mESeYgD51 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 1, 2021

Stephen Amell contemplated returning for Season 6 after the COVID-19 pandemic began. "I called Greg up and said just that," Amell explained on the Inside of You podcast. "I said, 'Look, I hope this doesn't happen, but if everything goes to sh*t and you guys can't get actors up here because of issues about mostly American actors crossing into Canada, and if things can't be figured out, here's the deal man. I'm here and if I have to stay here, I want to work. If I'm going to work, let’s just figure out a way to bring Oliver back from the dead.'"

Fortnite said during the reveal, “DC’s expert archer, Green Arrow, will join the Fortnite Crew. January’s Pack features Green Arrow in his iconic look, inspired by The CW’s Arrow, as well as the Tactical Quiver Back Bling plus Style and Boxing Glove Pickaxe. Green Arrow arrives exclusively for all Fortnite Crew members on December 31st at 7 PM ET. Important: To claim the January Crew Pack, you may need to login from your original purchasing platform if it has been more than 30 days since last login from that platform.”

