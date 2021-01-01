Fortnite Fans Are Celebrating Green Arrow Crew Pack
Fortnite fans have plenty to celebrate with the new Green Arrow Crew Pack on New Year’s Eve. Epic Games announced that people would get the chance to become the CW version of the hero right before Christmas. Since then, a lot of DC Comics fans have been chomping at the bit to get in on the fun. This season, people have already gotten to be characters from The Walking Dead, The Mandalorian, and Halo. So, the sky continues to be the limit for Fortnite with all these reveals. All sorts of speculation is flying, but for now, people are just happy to take Oliver Queen for a spin. Somewhere the series star is probably smirking at all of the excitement.
From one island to another, Green Arrow has arrived.
Fortnite Crew members, grab the exclusive Green Arrow Crew Pack available now. pic.twitter.com/4mESeYgD51— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 1, 2021
Stephen Amell contemplated returning for Season 6 after the COVID-19 pandemic began. "I called Greg up and said just that," Amell explained on the Inside of You podcast. "I said, 'Look, I hope this doesn't happen, but if everything goes to sh*t and you guys can't get actors up here because of issues about mostly American actors crossing into Canada, and if things can't be figured out, here's the deal man. I'm here and if I have to stay here, I want to work. If I'm going to work, let’s just figure out a way to bring Oliver back from the dead.'"
Fortnite said during the reveal, “DC’s expert archer, Green Arrow, will join the Fortnite Crew. January’s Pack features Green Arrow in his iconic look, inspired by The CW’s Arrow, as well as the Tactical Quiver Back Bling plus Style and Boxing Glove Pickaxe. Green Arrow arrives exclusively for all Fortnite Crew members on December 31st at 7 PM ET. Important: To claim the January Crew Pack, you may need to login from your original purchasing platform if it has been more than 30 days since last login from that platform.”
Will you be using the Arrow skin? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the reactions below:
The full breakdown
The January Crew Pack - DC’s Green Arrow - is now being granted to active Fortnite Crew subscribers.
Monthly V-Bucks arrive to subscribers on your billing renewal date. Please refer to the Fortnite Crew in-game tab for more information. pic.twitter.com/fBfniFqaex— Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) January 1, 2021
Super Awesome
Green Arrow Header if you want to use it :) pic.twitter.com/ELIyzqFUxE— Vilohz (@ItzVilohz) January 1, 2021
Clearing the air
To clear up some stuff:
Yes, you do get the Green Arrow outfit even if you've cancelled your subscription. You won't get the 1000 vbucks tho.— SexyNutella - Fortnite Dataminer (@SexyNutella_) January 1, 2021
This doesn't affect your account or gives you any negative balance. pic.twitter.com/7ZssLY2EeJ
People are stoked
Some green arrow background assets in case anyone wants a new wallpaper or something. pic.twitter.com/mcU2ivEQt5— iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 1, 2021
Don't worry y'all
Fortnite Crew members on PlayStation, Samsung, and Switch will receive Green Arrow within 24 hours.— Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) January 1, 2021
Let's freaking go
Woahhhh Green Arrow looks Sickkkk! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/qcTc5OUxAN— Marshy (11 days 🥳🎈) (@marshymello0407) January 1, 2021
Well, that works!
just got green arrow for free but I’m not in the crew rn and I have no card connected to my fn acc pic.twitter.com/tvhptgnCy2— juni 🇰🇷 (@JUNITAR0) January 1, 2021
Full view time
Green Arrow Locker View!
Great skin tbh, now all I need to see is the Flash!!
(Via: @ShiinaBR)— Da.Flash (@xSoulSniper) December 31, 2020
pic.twitter.com/YrtE6ChjPO