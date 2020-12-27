Fortnite Leak Reveals Two of the Craziest Weapons Yet

✖

A new Fortnite leak has revealed two of the craziest weapons yet, though it's unclear if either is coming to the Android, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One game, and if they are, whether or not they will be added during Season 5 or be held for a future season. The first of the two newly-leaked weapons is the Gnome Gun, while the second is the Troll Launcher. And yes, both do exactly what their names imply.

Word of the Gnome Gun and Troll Launcher come the way of prominent Fortnite leaker and dataminer, "Mix," who not only relayed word of the two unreleased weapons, but shared a pair of videos showcasing both in action.

Adding to the videos, the leaker theorizes the Gnome Gun may be for developers only, though it's unclear why developers would need a Gnome Gun. Further, it's unclear why you would go through the trouble of creating something so incredible and then not add it to the game proper.

Speaking to the Troll Launcher, the leaker also seems to think the gun won't make it to the game, but for a different reason. More specifically, the leaker theorizes it's been scrapped, which is to say, was once in the works but is no longer in development.

Gnome Gun - it shoots gnomes..? (Most likely dev weapon only) pic.twitter.com/i2ELlvD2II — mix (@ximton) December 26, 2020

Troll Launcher (most likely scrapped): "Heavy Weapon. Launches explosive trolls - what more could you want?" pic.twitter.com/nLHJ4iJx26 — mix (@ximton) December 26, 2020

Of course, as always, take all of this with a grain of salt given that it's all information and media of the leaked variety. At the moment of publishing, Epic Games has offered zero clarification in the form of a comment or statement. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

