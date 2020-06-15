Fortnite Season 3: How to Watch the Doomsday Device Event

✖

After several delays, Fortnite's latest season is officially set to come to a close this week and launch Chapter 2 Season 3 on Wednesday, June 17th, but ahead of that, a special "Doomsday Device" event will kick off in the game that will likely herald whatever changes are set to come to the popular battle royale video game in the near future. The new in-game event will take place later today, and here's everything you need to know in order to participate.

More specifically, the "Doomsday Device" in-game event will start at 11AM PT/2PM ET, and Epic Games has indicated that space is somehow limited, and the developer and publisher recommends showing up at least 30 minutes prior in order to assure that you can get a good spot. While it's unclear exactly what might happen when the event kicks off, the actual starting position is relatively easy to find thanks to a giant beacon that's hard to miss: The Agency.

The Storm rages on. Will Midas’ Machine break the Storm? The Device is set to be activated on June 15 at 2PM ET. Space is limited! Show up 30 minutes early to help secure your spot and be there live. pic.twitter.com/NfCSSOvjGc — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 14, 2020

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and many mobile devices. Fortnite is also set to be a launch title for both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. If you have a way to play modern video games, chances are good that you can play Fortnite. As noted above, the "Doomsday Device" in-game event is set for later today, and Chapter 2 Season 3 will begin later this week on June 17th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

