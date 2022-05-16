Fortnite Reveals New Tattoo Design Contest

✖

The new Zuri skin is now available in Fortnite, and players that want to snag the outfit without spending any V-Bucks have a chance at doing so thanks to a brand-new contest. Starting today, fans can participate in a contest to design a new tattoo for the character. One lucky winner will receive the character's outfit in the game, a cool $2,500, and their design will also be used on a future variant of the Zuri skin! The contest seems like a neat way for Fortnite fans to shape the game, while also winning some cool prizes.

The contest is exclusively open to artists over the age of 13-years-old. To enter, fans must follow either the official Fortnite account on Twitter (which can be found right here) or on Instagram (which can be found right here). Fans can then submit their entry using the hashtag #ZuriTattooContest. Only one entry can be submitted per person. The contest began on May 15th at 8 p.m. ET, and submissions can be made through May 22nd at 11:59 p.m. ET. Full rules for the contest can be found at the game's official website right here.

It will be really interesting to see what fans are able to come up with for the contest! While the contest has only been open for a couple of hours, some ambitious fans have already submitted entries. The skin and cash are cool prizes, but the opportunity to have your design inside Fortnite might top it for a lot of fans. Fortnite is one of the biggest video games in the world, and the winning entry will get a lot of exposure. Hopefully, we see a lot of creativity, and fans also have some fun with the opportunity.

