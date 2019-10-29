Fortnitemares Officially Returns to Fortnite Chapter 2

While many things have changed in the wake of Fortnite Chapter 2, many other aspects of Epic Games‘ incredibly popular video game remain the same. That includes, but is not limited to, the reintroduction of events from before the black hole swallowed everything. And given that it’s Halloween, Fortnite Chapter 2 has indeed brought back Fortnitemares, the game’s spooky event, for another round.

Epic Games revealed that the event would be starting up this morning yesterday, but didn’t really release any further details at the time. Thankfully, a new blog post (RIP actual patch notes) explains a little bit more about what’s going down this time: there’s a new Storm King limited-time mode, but there’s also a new community-made mode that’s been added.

Here’s how Epic Games describes the latter:

“Mansion of Power – An unforgiving Free For All. First to five eliminations wins in a row. If you go down, your winstreak is reset. MADE BY: Axel Capek”

But given that the tweet sent out by the video game’s official Twitter account calls this “Gun Fright” — as does the launch trailer — which suspect that the name “Mansion of Power” might be a mistake.

#Fortnitemares returns with a vengeance! The Storm King has awakened. Squad up and face him in the new LTM. Want more? Play Gun Fright, the new community made game and earn free rewards by completing challenges. Read more: https://t.co/HuDV63qrRk pic.twitter.com/4BHxVcNZml — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 29, 2019

Fortnite Chapter 2 is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and most mobile devices. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game’s latest update right here.