Forza Horizon 4 Is Being Delisted on Xbox and PC

Playground Games has announced that it will be delisting Forza Horizon 4 from digital platforms on Xbox and PC later this year. On a long enough timeline, all of the games in the Forza Horizon series seem to be in danger of being delisted as the first three entries in the franchise have suffered this same fate. Now, Forza Horizon 4 is the next game on tap to be taken away from being for sale as a result of licensing agreements that are nearing expiration.

Detailed on the official Forza website, Playground Games shared that Forza Horizon 4 will be exiting both the Microsoft Store and Steam on December 15, 2024. This delisting won't only impact the base game, but its corresponding DLC. As of today, the DLC for Forza Horizon 4 will no longer be purchasable on its own and will instead only be accessible to those who buy the Deluxe or Ultimate Editions of the game.

"On December 15, Forza Horizon 4 will be delisted from stores and Xbox Game Pass," Playground said. "This means the game and its additional content will no longer be available for purchase. Players who already own the game and its content will be able to download and play it as normal, including its offline, online, and multiplayer features; physical copies of the game purchased after this date will also work and will be able to use online features."

For those disappointed to see this move with Forza Horizon 4, there are two silver linings. For starters, Playground says it will be selling FH4 at a steep discount so that those who want to purchase it before it exits digital platforms can do so at a lower price. Additionally, those who have previously used Xbox Game Pass to play FH4 will be granted a digital "token" that will allow subscribers to add the game to their library in perpetuity. These tokens will be sent out directly through the Xbox Message Center and will only go to those who have a Game Pass membership as of June 25.

