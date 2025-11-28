Forza Horizon 6 Reportedly Releasing Earlier Than Expected

The next game in the Forza Horizon series, that of Forza Horizon 6, is reportedly going to release earlier than many likely anticipated. Xbox and developer Playground Games announced just a few months back that Forza Horizon 6 was in the works and would take the series to Japan. While this announcement didn’t come with the reveal of any gameplay footage, Xbox did confirm that it would be arriving at some point in 2026. Now, based on a new report, it sounds like this actual release date will be a bit sooner.

According to insider Nate the Hate, Forza Horizon 6 is currently targeting a release in the first half of 2026. Although this window could end up shifting, this would mean that FH6 would drop at some point between January and June. This also suggests that Xbox will likely begin talking about Forza Horizon 6 a lot more in the near future as this release window is coming up incredibly quickly. With events like The Game Awards set to take place in mere weeks, there’s a chance that we could see FH6 in action before the end of this year.

If this release window does end up proving to be accurate, it would represent a pretty big departure for the Forza Horizon series. Previously, this franchise has been one that only ever released in the Fall, with every previous installment launching at some point between September and November. For Forza Horizon 6 to instead drop in Spring or Summer would be quite the surprise, but it could make more sense for Xbox given how many games the publisher releases in a given year with past acquisitions of Bethesda and Activision. It would also ensure that FH6 wouldn’t get overshadowed by Grand Theft Auto 6, which is going to finally hit store shelves in November 2026.

Currently, Forza Horizon 6 has been confirmed to release on Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms upon its launch. A version of the game for PS5 has also been confirmed, but this edition won’t be dropping until a later date that has yet to be announced.

