Forza Motorsport Update 11.0 Released With Patch Notes

While many fans are looking forward to hearing about what’s coming next for the Forza series, the developers at Turn 10 Studios are still working hard to bring new updates to Forza Motorsport. The franchise reboot was mostly a return to form after Motorsport 7 was a major disappointment for the community. That said, there are several lingering bugs and a few progression issues that led fans to post negative reviews on Steam. Fortunately, Turn 10 has released several major updates to improve those aspects. Recently, the team dropped the eleventh major update, adding an iconic track back into Forza Motorsport.

Update 11 brings back the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta Circuit. The fan-favorite track was first featured in Racing Destruction Set, a 1985 Commodore 64 game, but has been in nearly every Forza Motorsport game since the franchise launched. The team has also dropped a new Featured Tour race that’s available until September 25th. During that period, players will be able to earn new cars like the 2018 Aston Martin #97 AMR Vantage GTE and the 1998 Nissan #23 Pennzoil NISMO Skyline GT-R.

Below, you’ll find the full patch notes for Update 11.0. Forza Motorsport is available now on Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Forza Motorsport Update 11 Patch Notes

Experience Improvements

Added support for Logitech TRUEFORCE, creating high-definition force feedback to mimic road conditions and enhance immersion on supported devices.

Additional improvements have been made to Replay as part of our ongoing efforts to overhaul the feature. This update includes dynamic position changes and race data, a lap counter, and a driver info panel. New camera types, as well as live spectating for multiplayer races, will be added in a future update.

Added Multi-Class support to Featured Multiplayer – multi-class racing can be experienced in the following Featured Multiplayer Series: Road to Race Series Multi-Class Series Spotlight Series Endurance Series



Track Addition

Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta Road Atlanta – Full Circuit Road Atlanta – Club Circuit



Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta track layouts are available in Career, Featured Multiplayer Series, Free Play, Private Multiplayer, Featured Rivals and Time Attack.

Career Events

Featured Tour: Road to Race Tour (Available from August 14 5pm PT | August 15 12am UTC – September 25 5pm PT | September 26 12am UTC) Road: 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 (Starts August 14 5pm PT | August 15 12am UTC) Road Atlanta – Club Circuit (8 laps) Mid-Ohio – Sports Car Circuit (6 laps) Grand Oak – Club Circuit (9 laps) Indianapolis – GP Circuit (5 laps) Race: 2014 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R (Starts August 14 5pm PT | August 15 12am UTC) Road Atlanta – Full Circuit (6 laps) Daytona – Sports Car Circuit (4 laps) Watkins Glen – Full Circuit (4 laps) Sebring International Raceway – Full Circuit (4 laps) Road: 2009 Ferrari 458 Italia (Starts August 21 5pm PT | August 22 12am UTC) Laguna Seca – Full Circuit (5 laps) Hakone – Club Circuit (8 laps) Mugello Club Circuit (8 laps) Silverstone – National Circuit (9 laps) Race: 2011 Ferrari #62 Risi Competizione F458 Italia GTC (Starts August 21 5pm PT | August 22 12am UTC) Virginia International Raceway – North Circuit (6 laps) Kyalami – GP Circuit (5 laps) Brands Hatch – Full Circuit (6 laps) Catalunya – GP Circuit (4 laps) Road: 2014 Lamborghini Huracán LP 610-4 (Starts August 28 5pm PT | August 29 12am UTC) Homestead-Miami Speedway – Road Circuit (6 laps) Nürburgring – GP Circuit (5 laps) Sebring International Raceway – Short Circuit (7 laps) Watkins Glen – Short Circuit (6 laps) Race: 2015 Lamborghini #63 Squadra Corse Huracán LP620-2 Super Trofeo (Starts August 28 5pm PT | August 29 12am UTC) Hakone – GP Circuit (7 laps) Mugello – Full Circuit (4 laps) Suzuka – Full Circuit (4 laps) Yas Marina – Full Circuit (4 laps) Road: 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS (Starts September 4 5pm PT | September 5 12am UTC) Hockenheim – National Circuit (5 laps) Brands Hatch – Indy Circuit (10 laps) Catalunya – National Alt Circuit (7 laps) Silverstone – International Circuit (7 laps) Race: 2018 Porsche #73 Park Place Motorsports 911 GT3 R (Starts September 4 5pm PT | September 5 12am UTC) Sebring – Full Circuit (4 laps) Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps – Full Circuit (3 laps) Maple Valley – Full Circuit (5 laps) Nürburgring – Nordschleife (1 lap) Reward Showcase (Complete all Road to Race Tour series) Road Atlanta – Full Circuit (6 laps)

(Available from August 14 5pm PT | August 15 12am UTC – September 25 5pm PT | September 26 12am UTC)

Open Class Tour (Available from August 14 5pm PT | August 15 12am UTC – Sept. 11 5pm PT / Sept. 12 12am UTC)

(Available from August 14 5pm PT | August 15 12am UTC – Sept. 11 5pm PT / Sept. 12 12am UTC) D Class Series Laguna Seca – Short Circuit Hockenheim – Short Circuit Hakone – Club Circuit

C Class Series Maple Valley – Short Circuit Virginia International Raceway – South Circuit Lime Rock – South Chicane

B Class Series Nürburgring – GP Circuit Laguna Seca – Short Circuit Catalunya – National Alt Circuit

A Class Series Lime Rock – Full Alt Circuit Grand Oak – National Circuit Mid-Ohio – Sports Car Course

S Class Series Watkins Glen – Full Circuit Suzuka – Full Circuit Maple Valley – Full Circuit

R Class Series Le Mans – Full Circuit Kyalami – GP Circuit Hockenheim – Full Circuit

Reward Showcase (Complete all Open Tour series) Suzuka – Full Circuit (4 laps)

(Complete all Open Tour series)

Reward Cars

Road to Race Tour : 2018 Aston Martin #97 AMR Vantage GTE

: 2018 Aston Martin #97 AMR Vantage GTE Open Class Tour: 1998 Nissan #23 Pennzoil NISMO Skyline GT-R

Reward Suits

‘Road’ Driver Suit – Complete the Road to Race Tour

– Complete the Road to Race Tour ‘Race’ Driver Suit – Complete the Road to Race Tour

Spotlight Cars

August 14 5pm PT | August 15 12am UTC – August 21 5pm PT | August 22 12am UTC 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2014 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R

August 21 5pm PT | August 22 12am UTC – August 28 5pm PT | August 29 12am UTC 2009 Ferrari 458 Italia 2011 Ferrari #62 Risi Competizione F458 Italia GTC

August 28 5pm PT | August 29 12am UTC – September 4 5pm PT | September 5 12am UTC 2014 Lamborghini Huracán LP 610-4 2015 Lamborghini #63 Squadra Corse Huracán LP620-2 Super Trofeo

September 4 5pm PT | September 5 12am UTC – September 11 5pm PT | September 12 12am UTC 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 2018 Porsche #73 Park Place Motorsports 911 GT3 R 2015 Porsche #91 Porsche Team Manthey 991 RSR 2017 Porsche #92 Porsche GT Team 911 RSR



VIP Discount Cars

2018 KTM X-Bow GT4 (August 14 5pm PT | August 15 12am UTC – September 11 5pm PT | September 12 12am UTC)

(August 14 5pm PT | August 15 12am UTC – September 11 5pm PT | September 12 12am UTC) 2020 Hyundai #98 Bryan Herta Autosport Veloster N (August 14 5pm PT | August 15 12am UTC – August 21 5pm PT | August 22 12am UTC)

(August 14 5pm PT | August 15 12am UTC – August 21 5pm PT | August 22 12am UTC) 2014 Dodge SRT Motorsports Viper GTS-R (August 21 5pm PT | August 22 12am UTC – August 28 5pm PT | August 29 12am UTC)

(August 21 5pm PT | August 22 12am UTC – August 28 5pm PT | August 29 12am UTC) 2017 Ferrari #25 Corse Clienti 488 Challenge (August 28 5pm PT | August 29 12am UTC – September 4 5pm PT | September 5 12am UTC)

(August 28 5pm PT | August 29 12am UTC – September 4 5pm PT | September 5 12am UTC) 2016 Ford #66 Ford Racing GT Le Mans (September 4 5pm PT | September 5 12am UTC – September 11 5pm PT | September 12 12am UTC)

Multiplayer Events

In Update 11, Featured Multiplayer introduces the Road to Race Series and Multi-Class Series, and sees the return of the Endurance Series – now with multi-class support!

In addition, there is a new Featured tab, which is where you’ll find all currently active, limited-time Multiplayer Series going forward. This menu will host a mixture of Spec and Open Series events of varying rules and restrictions.

Added Forza GT4 Series to the series rotation in Featured Multiplayer. Forza GT2, Forza GT3, and Forza GT4 series will now cycle weekly with race lengths and tracks changing daily. Car placement within these Forza GT series will continue to be evaluated based on player feedback and telemetry.

Added a permanent Multi-Class Series to Open Events tab in Featured Multiplayer with multi-class groups cycling weekly.

Increased the number of Open Class Series active at any given time from 2 to 3.

Forza GT4 Series

The Forza GT4 Spec Series is available in Featured Multiplayer starting in Update 11. This series will rotate with the Forza GT2 Spec Series and Forza GT3 Spec Series every week. The racecars used in this Featured Multiplayer series are listed below:

2016 Audi #17 Rotek Racing TT RS

2018 KTM X-Bow GT4

2019 Ginetta G55 GT4

Forza GT Series

Forza GT4 Spec Series (August 14 5pm PT | August 15 12am UTC – August 21 5pm PT | August 22 12am UTC)

(August 14 5pm PT | August 15 12am UTC – August 21 5pm PT | August 22 12am UTC) Forza GT3 Spec Series (August 21 5pm PT | August 22 12am UTC – August 28 5pm PT | August 29 12am UTC)

(August 21 5pm PT | August 22 12am UTC – August 28 5pm PT | August 29 12am UTC) Forza GT2 Spec Series (August 28 5pm PT | August 29 12am UTC – September 4 5pm PT | September 5 12am UTC)

(August 28 5pm PT | August 29 12am UTC – September 4 5pm PT | September 5 12am UTC) Forza GT4 Spec Series (September 4 5pm PT | September 5 12am UTC – September 11 5pm PT | September 12 12am UTC)

Road to Race Series

Select either a road version of a car or the racing equivalent and then battle it out on the track in the Road to Race Series, featuring a different car pairing each week.

Hyundai Veloster N (August 14 5pm PT | August 15 12am UTC – August 21 5pm PT | August 22 12am UTC) Road : 2019 Hyundai Veloster N Road : 2019 Hyundai Veloster N Forza Edition Race : 2020 Hyundai #98 Bryan Herta Autosport Veloster N

(August 14 5pm PT | August 15 12am UTC – August 21 5pm PT | August 22 12am UTC) Dodge Viper (August 21 5pm PT | August 22 12am UTC – August 28 5pm PT | August 29 12am UTC) Road: 2016 Dodge Viper ACR Race: 2014 Dodge SRT Motorsports Viper GTS-R

(August 21 5pm PT | August 22 12am UTC – August 28 5pm PT | August 29 12am UTC) Ferrari 488 (August 28 5pm PT | August 29 12am UTC – September 4 5pm PT | September 5 12am UTC) Road : 2019 Ferrari 488 Pista Road : 2015 Ferrari 488 GTB Race : 2019 Ferrari #62 Risi Competizione 488 GTE Race : 2017 Ferrari #25 Corse Clienti 488 Challenge

(August 28 5pm PT | August 29 12am UTC – September 4 5pm PT | September 5 12am UTC) Ford GT (September 4 5pm PT | September 5 12am UTC – September 11 5pm PT | September 12 12am UTC) Road : 2017 Ford GT Race : 2016 Ford #66 Ford Racing GT Le Mans

(September 4 5pm PT | September 5 12am UTC – September 11 5pm PT | September 12 12am UTC)

Endurance Series

The Endurance Series now features multiple racecar divisions represented on the track simultaneously. New multi-class divisions will be rotated into the Endurance Series each week, opening new strategic possibilities for every race you compete in.

Forza GT2 + Forza P2 + Forza Proto-H (August 14 5pm PT | August 15 12am UTC – August 21 5pm PT | August 22 12am UTC)

+ + (August 14 5pm PT | August 15 12am UTC – August 21 5pm PT | August 22 12am UTC) GTP/C + GTX Sportscars (August 21 5pm PT | August 22 12am UTC – August 28 5pm PT | August 29 12am UTC)

+ (August 21 5pm PT | August 22 12am UTC – August 28 5pm PT | August 29 12am UTC) Forza P2 + Forza Touring Cars (August 28 5pm PT | August 29 12am UTC – September 4 5pm PT | September 5 12am UTC)

+ (August 28 5pm PT | August 29 12am UTC – September 4 5pm PT | September 5 12am UTC) Vintage Le Mans Sportscars + Vintage Le Mans Prototypes (September 4 5pm PT | September 5 12am UTC – September 11 5pm PT | September 12 12am UTC)

Multi-Class Series

Go to the Open Events tab to join the Multi-Class Series and compete in races with multiple performance classes battling it out on the track. The classes available in the Multi-Class Series will change every week:

A Class + B Class + C Class + S Class (August 14 5pm PT | August 15 12am UTC – August 21 5pm PT | August 22 12am UTC)

(August 14 5pm PT | August 15 12am UTC – August 21 5pm PT | August 22 12am UTC) E Class + D Class + C Class (August 21 5pm PT | August 22 12am UTC – August 28 5pm PT | August 29 12am UTC)

(August 21 5pm PT | August 22 12am UTC – August 28 5pm PT | August 29 12am UTC) C Class + A Class + R Class (August 28 5pm PT | August 29 12am UTC – September 4 5pm PT | September 5 12am UTC)

(August 28 5pm PT | August 29 12am UTC – September 4 5pm PT | September 5 12am UTC) S Class + R Class + P Class (September 4 5pm PT | September 5 12am UTC – September 11 5pm PT | September 12 12am UTC)

Open Series

With Update 11, we’ve increased the number of available Open Class Series events every week from 2 to 3:

S Class Series , C Class Series and P Class Series (August 14 5pm PT | August 15 12am UTC – August 21 5pm PT | August 22 12am UTC)

, and (August 14 5pm PT | August 15 12am UTC – August 21 5pm PT | August 22 12am UTC) A Class Series , D Class Series and X Class Series (August 21 5pm PT | August 22 12am UTC – August 28 5pm PT | August 29 12am UTC)

, and (August 21 5pm PT | August 22 12am UTC – August 28 5pm PT | August 29 12am UTC) B Class Series , R Class Series and E Class Series (August 28 5pm PT | August 29 12am UTC – September 4 5pm PT | September 5 12am UTC)

, and (August 28 5pm PT | August 29 12am UTC – September 4 5pm PT | September 5 12am UTC) S Class Series, C Class Series and P Class Series (September 4 5pm PT | September 5 12am UTC – September 11 5pm PT | September 12 12am UTC)

We’ll continue to monitor players’ participation in these events and make changes as necessary to ensure the number of competitors in each race feels right.

Spotlight Series

Chevrolet Corvette (August 14 5pm PT | August 15 12am UTC – August 21 5pm PT | August 22 12am UTC) Road: 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Race: 2014 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R

(August 14 5pm PT | August 15 12am UTC – August 21 5pm PT | August 22 12am UTC) Ferrari 458 Italia (August 21 5pm PT | August 22 12am UTC – August 28 5pm PT | August 29 12am UTC) Road: 2009 Ferrari 458 Italia Race: 2011 Ferrari #62 Risi Competizione F458 Italia GTC

(August 21 5pm PT | August 22 12am UTC – August 28 5pm PT | August 29 12am UTC) Lamborghini Huracán (August 28 5pm PT | August 29 12am UTC – September 4 5pm PT | September 5 12am UTC) Road: 2014 Lamborghini Huracán LP 610-4 Race: 2015 Lamborghini #63 Squadra Corse Huracán LP620-2 Super Trofeo

(August 28 5pm PT | August 29 12am UTC – September 4 5pm PT | September 5 12am UTC) Porsche 911 (September 4 5pm PT | September 5 12am UTC – September 11 5pm PT | September 12 12am UTC) Road: 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Race: 2018 Porsche #73 Park Place Motorsports 911 GT3 R

(September 4 5pm PT | September 5 12am UTC – September 11 5pm PT | September 12 12am UTC)

Rivals Events

Featured Track: Road Atlanta – 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS – Road Atlanta – Full Circuit (August 14 5pm PT | August 15 12am UTC – Sept. 11 5pm PT / Sept. 12 12am UTC)

– 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS – Road Atlanta – Full Circuit (August 14 5pm PT | August 15 12am UTC – Sept. 11 5pm PT / Sept. 12 12am UTC) VIP: Hockenheim Hustle – 2016 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Coupé Forza Edition – Hockenheim – Full Circuit (August 14 5pm PT | August 15 12am UTC – Sept. 11 5pm PT / Sept. 12 12am UTC)

– 2016 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Coupé Forza Edition – Hockenheim – Full Circuit (August 14 5pm PT | August 15 12am UTC – Sept. 11 5pm PT / Sept. 12 12am UTC) eRacing Association Alpha Cup I – 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 – Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps (August 14 5pm PT | August 15 12am UTC – August 28 5pm PT | August 29 12am UTC)

– 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 – Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps (August 14 5pm PT | August 15 12am UTC – August 28 5pm PT | August 29 12am UTC) Logitech G Challenge Qualifier #2 –2018 McLaren 720S Coupe – Laguna Seca –Full Circuit (August 14 5pm PT | August 15 12am UTC – August 28 5pm PT | August 29 12am UTC)

–2018 McLaren 720S Coupe – Laguna Seca –Full Circuit (August 14 5pm PT | August 15 12am UTC – August 28 5pm PT | August 29 12am UTC) Race Mobil 1 Pro Driver – Jamie Chadwick – 1970 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1 – Maple Valley – Full Circuit (August 28 5pm PT | August 29 12am UTC – September 11 5pm PT | September 12 12am UTC)

– 1970 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1 – Maple Valley – Full Circuit (August 28 5pm PT | August 29 12am UTC – September 11 5pm PT | September 12 12am UTC) Spotlight: Chevrolet Corvette – 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 – Daytona – Sports Car Circuit (August 14 5pm PT | August 15 12am UTC – August 21 5pm PT | August 22 12am UTC)

– 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 – Daytona – Sports Car Circuit (August 14 5pm PT | August 15 12am UTC – August 21 5pm PT | August 22 12am UTC) Spotlight: Ferrari 458 – 2009 Ferrari 458 Italia – Mugello – Full Circuit (August 21 5pm PT | August 22 12am UTC – August 28 5pm PT | August 29 12am UTC)

– 2009 Ferrari 458 Italia – Mugello – Full Circuit (August 21 5pm PT | August 22 12am UTC – August 28 5pm PT | August 29 12am UTC) Spotlight: Lamborghini Huracán – 2014 Lamborghini Huracán LP 610-4 – Yas Marina – Full Circuit (August 28 5pm PT | August 29 12am UTC – September 4 5pm PT | September 5 12am UTC)

– 2014 Lamborghini Huracán LP 610-4 – Yas Marina – Full Circuit (August 28 5pm PT | August 29 12am UTC – September 4 5pm PT | September 5 12am UTC) Spotlight: Porsche 911 – 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS – Nürburgring – GP Circuit (September 4 5pm PT | September 5 12am UTC – September 11 5pm PT | September 12 12am UTC)

Bug Fixes and Improvements

Stability and Performance [All Platforms]

Fixed a PC stability issue where attempting to delete a custom advanced wheel or gamepad layout caused the game to crash. [1746617]

Fixed a stability issue where purchasing, viewing, and selecting points of interest on a car will sometimes cause the game to crash. [1771883]

Fixed a stability issue where viewing the Driver List before a Featured Multiplayer race will sometimes cause the game to crash. [1773939]

Fixed a stability issue where the game sometimes crashes in Multiplayer Intermission when an opponent disconnects. [1766906]

Fixed a stability issue where the game sometimes crashes after leaving the post-race scene in a Featured Multiplayer race. [1794931 and 1829208]

Improvements to the shader optimization process on PC have been made when starting up the game all GPUs. [1757774]

Gameplay [All Platforms]

Fixed an issue where the player car would swerve unnaturally when exiting the pit lane. [1794309] [1825420]

Fixed an issue where completing the prerequisites for an achievement would not unlock the relevant achievement or its associated reward. [1705776]

Fixed an issue where tire wear telemetry estimates were not initially generated. [1791833]

Fixed an issue where pit stop estimates were not accounting for tire wear or fuel burn for cars players had not yet driven. [1625559]

Fixed an issue where players were able to drive normally after the car ran out of fuel. [1823208]

Fixed an issue where telemetry estimates were not updating with any changes made to the Tire Wear scalar in the Fuel and Tire menu. [1753908]

Career [All Platforms]

Fixed an issue where Open Class Tour events in Career did not have any practice time after completing all practice laps. [1824278]

Livery Editor [All Platforms]

Fixed an issue where existing liveries appeared matte after the release of the matte-glossiness slider in Update 8. [1774543]

Fixed excessive loading times in the livery editor when navigating liveries and designs or buying cars. [1745045]

Fixed an issue where Livery Editor decals reset after ungrouping. [1803336]

User Interface [All Platforms]

Fixed an issue where Rivals Leaderboards do not scroll past 50 entries. [1825260]

Added Tire Wear Scalar visibility to the Fuel & Tire Menu in Featured Multiplayer. [1766290]

Fixed visual inaccuracies in track loading art for Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and Maple Valley. [1757388, 1757392]

Fixed a PC issue where changing the Dynamic Render Quality Settings field opens and closes a “Reboot Required” warning window without allowing players to select an option. [1756402]

Fixed a PC issue in the Buy Cars menu where players are unable to scroll left using a mouse. [1772418]

Fixed an issue where players wrongly see a “Controller Disconnected” window after closing the Xbox Menu when a second user is signed in. [1787140]

Added a significant digit to minor penalties to avoid them showing up as zero. [1780304]

Fixed an issue specific to HDR where vignette effect and motion blur in some races were appearing as white instead of black. [1723866]

Drivatar AI [All Platforms]

Fixed an issue where the AI would stay on a poor driving line for a long time. [1807763]

Cars [All Platforms]

2017 Abarth 124 Spider : Fixed issues where decals applied to right side are mirrored on the left side of the car.

: Fixed issues where decals applied to right side are mirrored on the left side of the car. 2017 Abarth 124 Spider : Fixed an issue where the windshield and headrest supports were blue after buying car in a specific color.

: Fixed an issue where the windshield and headrest supports were blue after buying car in a specific color. 2013 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S : Fixed an issue where the dashboard is missing while in cockpit or wheel views when the ‘Race’ Roll Cage is installed.

: Fixed an issue where the dashboard is missing while in cockpit or wheel views when the ‘Race’ Roll Cage is installed. 2018 Audi RS 5 Coupe : Fixed an issue with DRLs (daytime running lights) not working during daytime.

: Fixed an issue with DRLs (daytime running lights) not working during daytime. 2004 Audi S4 : Fixed an issue where the Rear Bumper tail pipes disappear after selecting the first ‘Street’ Rear Bumper. [1745927]

: Fixed an issue where the Rear Bumper tail pipes disappear after selecting the first ‘Street’ Rear Bumper. [1745927] 2009 Ferrari 458 Italia : Fixed an issue where the upgraded Race wing appears to be floating when viewing car in Forzavista.

: Fixed an issue where the upgraded Race wing appears to be floating when viewing car in Forzavista. 1987 Ferrari F40 : Corrected the Gauge backlight color.

: Corrected the Gauge backlight color. 2009 Ford Focus RS : Fixed an issue where the spoiler would adapt the car paint changes.

: Fixed an issue where the spoiler would adapt the car paint changes. 1992 Lancia Delta HF Integrale EVO : Corrected the direction of the turbo gauge needle.

: Corrected the direction of the turbo gauge needle. 2016 Lotus 3-Eleven : Fixed the taillight color.

: Fixed the taillight color. 2002 Mazda RX-7 Spirit R Type-A : Fixed an issue with missing fender geometry in driver and cockpit view.

: Fixed an issue with missing fender geometry in driver and cockpit view. 1985 Mazda RX-7 GSL-SE: Fixed an issue where the ‘Race’ Rear Bumper had missing geometry.

Accessibility – Screen Narrator [All Platforms]