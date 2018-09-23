Free ‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Update Will Add New Stage, Halloween Skins

A free Dragon Ball FighterZ update is coming later this month to add free Halloween-themed skins and a new stage for players to fight on.

Bandai Namco shared news of the free FighterZ update in a “did you know” tweet that imparted some information about what content is included. Showing off some screenshots of the new Galactic Arena Stage, the tweet also said that the new stage would show off players’ profiles if they were competing in an official tournament to make the competition feel more like a competitive experience.

Also coming in the free update are the new Halloween skins that are being released both for the lobby avatars that players walk around with and the fighters’ clothes that they wear in battle. Starting on Sept. 26, the update will add avatars such as a Frankenstein version of Android 16 and a furry werewolf version of Super Saiyan Blue Goku among others, but the outfits that players choose before battle will be much tamer in comparison with different orange, black, and purple outfits appearing to be the extent of the customization.

With the update arriving on Sept. 26 according to the tweet above, it’s going to be a packed week considering what’s coming the day after that. Android 17 and Cooler, the Android brother of Android 18 and brother of Frieza, respectively, are both scheduled to be released on Sept. 27 as new DLC fighters. It’s unknown if they’ll be getting new Halloween outfits as well since they’re just now being added to the game, but they’ll at least be playable on Sept. 27 either as standalone purchases or through the season pass that grants access to all the DLC fighters. Cooler’s gameplay has already been broken down by the pros to show what his fighting style is like with Android 17 getting his character trailer just recently to show off his moves, some of which were expanded on in Bandai Namco’s final “did you know” tweet.

