New Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy Poster Released

20th Century Studios on Monday released a new trailer for Free Guy starring Ryan Reynolds. The release of the poster coincides with the release of the film's first trailer, teased on Sunday with the release of a video that has the cast joking about the string of pandemic-induced film delays. In Free Guy, Ryan Reynolds stars as a bank teller who discovers he is a background player in an open-world video game and decides to become the hero of his own story—one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way before it is too late.

Free Guy also stars Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Taika Waititi. Shawn Levy directs the film from a story by Matt Lieberman and a screenplay by Lieberman and Zak Penn. Ryan Reynolds, p.g.a., Shawn Levy, p.g.a., Sarah Schechter, Greg Berlanti, and Adam Kolbrenner produced the film with Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, George Dewey, Dan Levine and Michael Riley McGrath serving as executive producers.

(Photo: 20th Century Studios)

In a recent interview, Keery compared the movie to Jim Carrey's 1998 hit The Truman show, with a few other influences thrown into the mix. "That was one of the things that when friends would ask me what the movie was about, I would say, 'Yeah, it's Truman Show meets maybe a little Back to the Future in there, maybe a little Ready Player One in there,'" Keery said. "Yeah, it was a real blessing working with Ryan, though. He's like, the nicest dude I've ever met in my entire life."

Reynolds also compared the movie to Back to the Future. He said Free Guy is "an updated version of Back to the Future for this generation. It really felt like Back to the Future. It was imbued with all of that same sort of wish fulfillment, action-adventure, little elements of sci-fi and supernatural, so for us, it felt really timely." Reynolds has also said that Free Guy his favorite movie that he's ever made.

In describing the movie, Levys said, "On a very literal level, Free Guy is about Guy, who's a bank teller. He works in a bank, and his bank gets robbed 17 times in a day, and eventually he realizes that's weird and not normal," Levy said. "Ryan and I have talked about Free Guy as a superhero origin story without the cape and tights and the IP. If you were living in a video game and could master the system, your powers would be limitless."

Free Guy opens in theaters on December 11th.