Ryan Reynolds Introduces Bryan Breynolds in New Free Guy Xbox Promo

With just over a week to go until the release of 20th Century Studios' new movie Free Guy, Ryan Reynolds and Xbox have been pulling out all the stops to promote the film. In a new promo released today, Reynolds introduces "Bryan Breynolds" a personal injury attorney of dubious character that specializes in Xbox NPCs that have been injured during gameplay. The ad even features a testimonial from "Chips Dubbo," a Halo NPC that was left with "serious lower back injuries" following an in-game explosion. Thankfully, it seems that Breynolds was able to get him the settlement he rightly deserved!

The promo can be found in the video at the top of this page, and in the Tweet embedded below.

He's Bryan Breynolds, the number one Xbox NPC Injury Attorney in the world! ​ He may look like @VancityReynolds ​

And he may be excited for @FreeGuyMovie ​

But he isn't @VancityReynolds. ​ Check out his "totally real" law practice: https://t.co/zdnDKGpXrB @LinkedIn pic.twitter.com/Mvju0Ug8ck — Xbox (@Xbox) August 5, 2021

While the new promo doesn't offer much information on the film itself, it's a great spoof, and one that should get a laugh out of most gamers. Microsoft has been giving the movie a big push over the last few weeks, so it's not surprising to see Reynolds appearing in an Xbox ad. At the movie's world premiere earlier this week, a life-size version of the Warthog from Halo Infinite was on display, and Reynolds could be seen posing alongside of it.

In the film, Reynolds is playing an NPC named Guy, who must save his game when the publisher decides to pull the plug. While the open-world game in the film isn't based on anything currently available, the movie is promising lots of references that gamers should enjoy, including cameos from popular Twitch streamers, and vehicles from Halo. Gamers can see for themselves when Free Guy arrives in theaters on August 13th. In the meantime, you can check out our previous coverage of the film right here.

What do you think of this latest promo for Free Guy? Are you looking forward to the movie? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!