Two Free PlayStation Plus Games for June Revealed

Sony confirmed the full PlayStation Plus lineup for June this week by announcing that Star Wars Battlefront II and Call of Duty: WWII will both be free for all subscribers throughout the next month. One of those PlayStation Plus games is already available ahead of the normal schedule since Call of Duty: WWII was released early and is now available to download, but come June 2nd, you’ll be able to get both of the games to keep so long as you stay subscribed to PlayStation’s online service. You’ll have until July 6th to download before they’re removed and replaced by the free games that’ll later be announced for July.

The first of those PlayStation Plus games, Call of Duty: WWII, broke the typical formula for free monthly games by being available to download on May 26th instead of in June. Sony announced the free download a few days ago and promised more information about June’s free games would come soon.

After that free game was announced, some leaks spoiled what the second one would be. Ads appeared online for June’s PlayStation Plus lineup and showed Star Wars Battlefront II as the second of the PlayStation Plus pair, but as leaks can often be incorrect, it wasn’t confirmed until Thursday.

Star Wars Battlefront II and Call of Duty: WWII are your PS Plus games for June. Full details on this month’s lineup: https://t.co/pBXcZWFpnC pic.twitter.com/pj36qR99cB — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 28, 2020

There was some speculation before that PlayStation Plus subscribers would see Marvel’s Spider-Man as the second free game for June alongside the Call of Duty game. That would’ve been quite the free game to give away considering how well it did on the PlayStation 4, but it appears that’s not the case for next month. Marvel’s Spider-Man is at least available on PlayStation Now though, so if you’re subscribed to both of those services, you’re covered either way.

June’s games are also noticeably different compared to May’s free titles. Reactions and judgments to the free games each month come swiftly after they were announced, and many PlayStation Plus subscribers felt that May’s free games, Cities: Skylines and Farming Simulator 19, didn’t appeal to their interests. There are certainly those who will have enjoyed those games, perhaps more than they expected, but the free games for June cater to a much broader audience. You can get those games for free until June 1st.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.