Friday the 13th: The Game May Be Returning After Exciting New Update

There is hope that Friday the 13th: The Game is making a return after a new update. Friday the 13th is one of the most beloved horror franchises out there and yet, it has largely remained dormant for the 15 years or so. Although there is a lot of desire to see Jason slashing campers in the woods once again, there’s a very complicates rights issue that has prevented us from getting more Friday the 13th movies. It’s an unfortunate situation, but it seems like everyone involved with the franchise wants to keep things going and is trying to figure out the best course of action.

One of the ways the series has stayed alive over the years has been due to a beloved video game known very simply as Friday the 13th: The Game. The video game placed players in either the shoes of campers trying to escape from the campgrounds or as Jason trying to strike down the teens. It was a ton of fun, but unfortunately, due to rights issues, Friday the 13th: The Game was delisted a couple of years ago. Servers remained active for quite a while after that, but eventually, the servers for the Friday the 13th video game were shut down as well. It was a huge bummer for those who loved the game and many have hoped that it could return some day and it looks like that may be possible.

Friday the 13th: The Game May Be Making a Return

As spotted by YouTuber fanci, a recent press release about the future of the Friday the 13th franchise, it was revealed that Friday the 13th: The Game is part of the plan to give “fans new ways to connect” with Jason Vorhees and the larger Friday the 13th IP. Given the game is quite literally unplayable and can’t even be purchased, that would suggest that Striker Entertainment and the other rights holders have plans for the game going forward.

“Striker Entertainment has signed an exclusive partnership with Horror, Inc. and Friday 13th LLC,” reads the press release. “Under the agreement, Striker, in conjunction with Horror’s CMO Sheri Conn, will oversee global consumer products for Jason Universe, the definitive umbrella brand for the iconic horror franchise. This initiative also includes Friday the 13th: The Game and Crystal Lake, giving fans new ways to connect with the legacy of Jason Voorhees through a broad range of merchandise worldwide.”

New Friday the 13th games are also in the works, but the press release directly mentions the actual asymmetrical horror game that fans loved. We have no idea when this could happen or what it would even look like, but hopefully, we’ll find out sometime later this year. The next Friday the 13th is in June, so maybe there will be some news then. Some fans have speculated that Gun Interactive, the publisher behind the game, has stopped support on Texas Chain Saw Massacre in order to shift its focus on Friday the 13th: The Game. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens, but hopefully, it’s what fans want and isn’t something that tries to recapture the magic in a new way.

