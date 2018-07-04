Funko Offering Cereal Featuring Mega Man, Cuphead and Horror Icons

Why just play your favorite video games when you can eat them, too? (No, not actually eating your games, put that PlayStation 4 disc down.)

Funko has posted a new blog announcing that it’s producing a variety of limited edition cereal flavors that come with a coordinating Funko figurine. And two of your favorite video game characters have managed to get a cereal flavor all their own!

Starting this July, you’ll be able to pick up Mega Man FunkO’s at your local GameStop; while Cuphead & Mugman FunkO’s will be available through Hot Topic. Each cereal will come with their own delicious multigrain-fueled flavor while at the same time offering a collectible figure inside, just like the old cereals used to have. It’s like Saturday morning all over again!

You can see the two cereal box designs below.

As you can see, the cereals feature a classic 50’s design that really bring the best out in each character, whether it’s with Cuphead and Mugman’s old-school looks or Mega Man’s classic sci-fi theme.

Along with the game-themed cereal flavors, Funko will also introduce a number of other flavors, including some based on classic horror icons. They are as follows:

Freddy FunkO’s- available through Funko Direct

Nightmare On Elm Street Freddy Krueger FunkO’s- available through FYE

Friday the 13th Jason FunkO’s- available through FYE

The Lord of the Rings FunkO’s featuring Gollum- available through BoxLunch

“Funko is kicking off this summer with six new FunkO’s cereals, each guaranteed to turn your milk a different amazing color. Funko has no shortage of beloved mascots that already feature largely in the Funkoverse as Pop! vinyl figures and other collectibles. Now these pop culture icons will join you for breakfast!” the company noted in its press release.

“And of course, to put the fun back in breakfast, each box contains a collectible prize, making the boxes as much fun to collect as they are to eat! You’ll find a collectible figure inside every box of FunkO’s, so you’re going to want two boxes – one to taste, and one to display on your shelf with your Pop! Collection.

“Pick up your first box of FunkO’s this summer, pour yourself a bowl and watch cartoons!”

There’s no word yet on pricing, but they’re likely to be around $15-$20 with the mini-figure included inside. We’ll let you know if Funko updates with an official price point.

But it’s a good excuse to try a new cereal flavor. Who wants to be stuck with ol’ Raisin Bran, anyway?