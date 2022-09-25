Funko Announces Slate of Holiday Games

Funko has announced a slate of holiday games based off of various fan-favorite holiday movies. Earlier this week, Funko Games announced games based on National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Mickey's Christmas Carol, Elf, and Trains, Planes and Automobiles. Additionally, the publisher announced a pair of card games featuring Stitch (from Lilo and Stitch) and a Funko Pop! version of Baby Groot. These games are geared for family play, with many based for $10 or less. Full descriptions of the game can be found below. Please note that the National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Mickey's Christmas Carol, and Elf games are all exclusive to Target:

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Game

Gather round for the game of having the hap-hap-happiest Christmas! Roll the dice to dodge holiday havoc and reveal cards featuring fan-favorite moments and objects from the film, from the sneaky squirrel to the larger-than-life Christmas tree. Push your luck with a roll of the die in a custom Marty Moose cup to avoid the craziest Christmas troubles in exchange for Cousin Eddie and his family staying another day in the RV.

Disney Mickey's Christmas Carol Game

Work together to complete your story tableau of Christmas Past, Present and Future from this timeless retelling of the Charles Dickens classic Christmas Carol. Draw puzzle pieces from the bag to put together scenes from the Disney movie. But draw too many and the clock may strike! Hurry to finish the story before Scrooge wakes up. The gold foil, heirloom quality package with glitter accents is a perfect addition to festive decorations.

Elf – Journey from the North Pole Collector's Edition

Help Buddy the Elf find his dad by laying a loopy route from the North Pole to New York City. Play path cards to the board and move Buddy along its crazy curves. Lead him toward your secret goal landmarks along the way to score points. The player with the most points when Buddy the Elf finds his dad wins! This new, limited-edition collector's edition of Funko Games' classic Elf-inspired board game comes in a beautiful, embossed Collector's Edition tin.

Trains, Planes, and Automobiles: The Game

It's a journey of hijinks and hilarity in this two-player cooperative game based on the classic holiday film. Overcome grounded planes, icy roads, and burning cars to reach Chicago in time for the holidays – but it won't be easy. You'll face laugh-out-loud dexterity challenges and clever card play to win!

Disney Stitch Merry Mischief Card Game

Stitch is ready to celebrate Christmas, but he can't contain his excitement. With each uncontrollable outburst, Stitch unwraps more and more presents. In this easy-to-learn game, take turns choosing which presents to try to sneak past Stitch then roll to find out which gifts he unwraps. Save the most presents to win! Find out who can save the holiday from Stitch's mischief in this competitive, fast-paced family game.

Something Wild! Marvel Holiday Baby Groot

A fast-paced, light card game for the whole family! Featuring a collectible Holiday Baby Groot Pop! mover, as well as your favorite characters from the Marvel universe. Play Character Cards in sets and runs to score points. Power Cards add fun new twists to the classic card gameplay. Combine with other Marvel Something Wild! games to add more characters, Pop! movers, and Powers to your game!