G4 Reunion Special Announced

G4 today announced that it will be holding a reunion special later this month featuring host Ron Funches in addition to previous G4 cast members like Adam Sessler, Morgan Webb, Olivia Munn, Kevin Pereira, and more. The reunion special follows a number of teases from earlier this year about the gaming network rising from the dead in some shape or form, and will certainly mark the most information we've received about whatever comes next so far.

The G4 reunion special, which is officially referred to as "A Very Special G4 Holiday Reunion Special," is set to debut on Twitch and YouTube Tuesday, November 24th, at 9PM ET/6PM PT. It will then re-air Friday, November 27th, on SyFy at midnight ET/9PM PT. In addition to the above named appearances, Chris Hardwick, Sarah Underwood, and more will also be included in the special.

You can check out the "invitation" teaser to a pre-Thanksgiving meal with G4 below:

Did @RonFunches just commit us to a G4 Reunion Special? When will 2020 end… pic.twitter.com/UioG0iN1SJ — G4TV (@G4TV) November 16, 2020

Notably, G4 recently set out to bring on more hosts. WWE's Xavier Woods even threw his hat in the ring. While fans might be excited to see shows like X-Play and Attack of the Show once again, there's really not telling what that might look like in 2020 -- or, more realistically, 2021. For now, we all have the reunion special to look forward to.

As stated above, the reunion special will debut on Twitch and YouTube on Tuesday, November 24th, at 9PM ET/6PM PT. It will then re-air Friday, November 27th, on SyFy at midnight ET/9PM PT. As of right now, it is unclear what the further plans are for G4, but it seems reasonable to assume that we will find out more around when the special premieres. You can check out all of our previous coverage of G4 right here.

