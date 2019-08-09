Cyberpunk RPG Gamedec Announced

Developer Anhsar Studios has announced a new story-driven, cyberpunk “adaptive” RPG dubbed Gamedec, which is set to release sometime next year on PC via Steam. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a PS4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch port, but for the moment, all remain on the table. There’s also no word of a price-point, but there is a reveal trailer, which you can check out at the top of the article.

As you can see in the trailer above, the game features an isometric view and some killer cyberpunk art. That said, it always looks a bit rough around the edges. For example, right at the beginning of the trailer you can see an NPC run straight through a set of stairs. That said, hopefully this is just either the trailer or some early game design peaking through.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pitched as an adaptive cyberpunk RPG, Gamedec stars a private detective whose job is to solve crimes in virtual worlds.

“What decisions will you make in a world where child slavery is a F2P game, where murder over a game-clan dispute is an every-day reality? Who will you become in the XXII century?”

For more information and media on the game, you can peep its official website, which has more of both. Meanwhile, below you can read more about the title: