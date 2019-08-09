Cyberpunk RPG Gamedec Announced

Developer Anhsar Studios has announced a new story-driven, cyberpunk “adaptive” RPG dubbed Gamedec, which is set to release sometime next year on PC via Steam. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a PS4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch port, but for the moment, all remain on the table. There’s also no word of a price-point, but there is a reveal trailer, which you can check out at the top of the article.
As you can see in the trailer above, the game features an isometric view and some killer cyberpunk art. That said, it always looks a bit rough around the edges. For example, right at the beginning of the trailer you can see an NPC run straight through a set of stairs. That said, hopefully this is just either the trailer or some early game design peaking through.
Pitched as an adaptive cyberpunk RPG, Gamedec stars a private detective whose job is to solve crimes in virtual worlds.
“What decisions will you make in a world where child slavery is a F2P game, where murder over a game-clan dispute is an every-day reality? Who will you become in the XXII century?”
For more information and media on the game, you can peep its official website, which has more of both. Meanwhile, below you can read more about the title:
- You are the Sum of Your Choices – You will hunt down the criminals of virtual worlds. Rich, spoiled businesspeople, mothers who want a better life for their children, or corporations with plans to rewrite humanity. Are they acting alone, or are they mere puppets? What does a “happy ending” mean to you or to them? Each decision you make shapes the game world and your character’s personality. Some decisions will feel right, and others will be unexpected. The game continually adapts to your choices and never judges – only you can judge yourself.
- Explore the Cyberpunk of the XXII Century – Welcome to Warsaw City in the XXII century, where “real” is a relative term and “life” and “death” have many meanings. Virtual worlds give rise to real problems: lust, sloth, envy, and pride. That’s why the residents of these virtual game-worlds need specialists—Gamedecs who discover and exploit cheats hidden in the realities of their clients. Whether it’s the Wild West or the jungle of a prehistoric entertainment park, these and many other worlds confront our human nature. Which, despite many changes, has remained all too familiar…
- Experience the Essence of Role-Playing – Gamedec is a pure RPG experience equipped with mechanics such as a codex, aspects, and deduction. Fight conversational duels, discover or build schemes of intrigue, save lives, and discover extraordinary relationships between the virtual worlds and their inhabitants. The game emulates the nature of a tabletop RPG by focusing on choice-dependent character building. Gamedec, like classic tabletop RPGs, gives you the freedom to approach situations from multiple angles rather than forcing a single solution. Remember: the choice is yours.