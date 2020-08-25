Gamers Are Celebrating Death Stranding Producer Hideo Kojima's Birthday
Hideo Kojima is easily one of the most iconic names in gaming. Kojima has had many roles in the industry, but is most well-known for designing, writing, and producing Konami's Metal Gear Solid. Kojima's unique concepts have earned him a cult following, which has continued since his departure from Konami. As such, it should come as little surprise that fans across social media took time to celebrate the legendary producer on his 57th birthday. Last year saw the release of Kojima's latest project, Death Stranding. It remains to be seen what's next for the industry icon, but it seems that his next project is already in the works!
Are you a fan of Hideo Kojima? What's your favorite game that Kojima has worked on? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Hideo Kojima!
It is Hideo Kojima’s birthday the man behind so many games I like Zone of the Enders, Metal Gear, Policenauts seems a cool guy too happy birthday! #hideokojima #konami pic.twitter.com/fy4H2AcRy9— Mecha (@macabrecrab) August 25, 2020
Happy Birthday! Playing Death Stranding was the only bright part of my quarantine so far and helped me deal with a lot. Thank you so much.— Octoroboto (@TheOctoroboto) August 25, 2020
HAPPY BIRTHDAY @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN 🎉 お誕生日おめでとう小島さん
Thank you for creating such beautiful cinematic games. You have inspired me to create my own.
Enjoy your day Big Boss
ずっと応援しています。 pic.twitter.com/GE9SZHpBcU— Charles Tran (@Charles_Tran_09) August 24, 2020
Happy birthday to @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN The man who create this game, the best game ever made ! 🙌🏽❤ pic.twitter.com/XQpHTCXL4D— Erick (@NoCaptainErick) August 25, 2020
happy birthday Mr @Kojima_Hideo I am a big fan of your work, I made this custom of you, a few years ago, I hope you like it. pic.twitter.com/o8U4OZuF5p— Arturo T. (@ArturoT30533196) August 25, 2020
@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN Happy birthday to one of the kings of video game design 🎂— Keith (@KeithTheDoomGuy) August 24, 2020
📷 Happiest birthday to the coolest mfkr around ❤️😎🥂 https://t.co/WIqX6Hpdi2 https://t.co/kjXjqFfN23— norman reedus (@wwwbigbaldhead) August 24, 2020
Hideo Kojima has had such an immense influence on my career.
Metal Gear Solid was the first game I ever played on the PSOne. The blend of action, style and humor was so unique that you can find traces of it in all my work.
Thank you dude.
Happy Birthday @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN pic.twitter.com/p5enmNJT9F— Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) August 25, 2020
