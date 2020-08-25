Gamers Are Celebrating Death Stranding Producer Hideo Kojima's Birthday

By Marc Deschamps

Hideo Kojima is easily one of the most iconic names in gaming. Kojima has had many roles in the industry, but is most well-known for designing, writing, and producing Konami's Metal Gear Solid. Kojima's unique concepts have earned him a cult following, which has continued since his departure from Konami. As such, it should come as little surprise that fans across social media took time to celebrate the legendary producer on his 57th birthday. Last year saw the release of Kojima's latest project, Death Stranding. It remains to be seen what's next for the industry icon, but it seems that his next project is already in the works!

Are you a fan of Hideo Kojima? What's your favorite game that Kojima has worked on? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Hideo Kojima!

Kojima's games have left a major impression on a lot of people.

prevnext

Clearly his works mean a lot to fans.

prevnext

Those games have even inspired others to get into development!

prevnext

Metal Gear Solid is one of the most beloved video games ever.

prevnext

You don't see a lot of custom figures of others in the gaming industry!

prevnext

He's certainly earned his reputation.

prevnext

Even Norman Reedus is celebrating!

prevnext

It's impossible to overstate Kojima's impact on popular culture.

prev

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of