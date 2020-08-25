Gamers Are Celebrating Death Stranding Producer Hideo Kojima's Birthday

Hideo Kojima is easily one of the most iconic names in gaming. Kojima has had many roles in the industry, but is most well-known for designing, writing, and producing Konami's Metal Gear Solid. Kojima's unique concepts have earned him a cult following, which has continued since his departure from Konami. As such, it should come as little surprise that fans across social media took time to celebrate the legendary producer on his 57th birthday. Last year saw the release of Kojima's latest project, Death Stranding. It remains to be seen what's next for the industry icon, but it seems that his next project is already in the works!

