Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022: How to Watch and What to Expect

Gamescom's Opening Night Live event begins in just a couple of hours to officially kick off the Gamescom proceedings alongside a slew of trailers, reveals, and whatever else host Geoff Keighley brings to the stage. We'll see over 35 games featured there in some capacity over the course of two hours, so if you were expecting just a short welcoming ceremony before Gamescom, you might want to play on stick around a while longer.

That said, if you are planning on tuning into the event either for the full runtime or just in part to see some of the highlights, you're in luck as it's once again an easy process to watch this Opening Night Live. We also already have an idea of some of the games that might be there with all of that info seen below to provide an overview of where to watch Opening Night Live and roughly what to expect.

How to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022

Opening Night Live is scheduled to get underway on August 23rd at 11 a.m. PT for those who'll be watching at home. Past Opening Night Live segments have been preceded by a pre-show that included a couple of trailers and reveals itself, but that won't be the case here, so 11 a.m. PT is the time to tune in.

That's the "when," and as for the "where," you'll be able to watch the show through the usual suspects: Twitch and YouTube. Again, the show will be running for two hours once it begins, so it might be best to keep it on in the background and pop in every now in then when you hear something that interests you. If nothing else, you'll of course be able to watch it again afterwards once the VOD is uploaded later with highlights expected to be shared all over social media, too.

What to expect from Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022

While we don't know currently of a full list of games to expect from Opening Night Live since that'd spoil all the surprises, we have a couple of confirmed titles to look forward to. We've already seen that a Borderlands reveal is coming, though it sure sounds like that'll be the new Tales From the Borderlands game that leaked a bit early. The Callisto Protocol will also be there alongside Striking Distance Studios CEO Glen Schofield.

In addition to those, Keighley previewed a couple of other titles that'll be present at Opening Night Live to set expectations. Keep in mind that these below only show a snippet of the over 35 games that'll be there, so we imagine there'll be a surprise or two.

Here are some of the games scheduled to appear during #gamescom Opening Night Live today at 8p CEST/7p BST/2p ET/11a PT at https://t.co/AFycLZG9XF pic.twitter.com/QqFH5oKP99 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 23, 2022

Xbox said it'll be there with an on-site booth and playable demos of different games, though it hasn't committed to any big reveals during the Opening Night Live segment itself. Both PlayStation and Nintendo said they would not be attending Gamescom this year.