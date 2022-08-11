New Look at The Callisto Protocol Confirmed for Gamescom 2022

The Callisto Protocol got a release date earlier this year with some more features and details about the game discussed shortly afterwards, but for the most part, news has been quiet on that front over the past couple of weeks. That'll change soon, however, with the new game from Striking Distance Studios and Krafton now confirmed for an appearance at this year's Gamescom event. What we'll see there remains to be seen, however, though perhaps teasers from the game's social accounts will share more info ahead of the Gamescom presentation.

Krafton, the publisher of The Callisto Protocol, discussed the plans for Gamescom recently in a press release that laid out several things to look forward to. The game's release date is still in order for December 2nd, Krafton said, and we'll see both the game and Striking Distance Studios CEO Glen Schofield taking the stage during Gamescom to talk more about the title. A specific time for The Callisto Protocol's appearance has not been set, but we know it'll be shown off during the Opening Night Live segment which takes place on August 23rd.

Some of the reveals we've gotten in the past included different enemy types all connected by a degree of grotesqueness you'd expect from the creator of the Dead Space series. Other things like console-specific features such as the way the DualSense controller will be used have been talked about, too.

Aside from The Callisto Protocol, Krafton has already confirmed its plans to showcase more than that at Gamescom. The developer Unknown Worlds will be present there, too, to show off a new sci-fi IP featuring turn-based gameplay. Those who plan on attending the event in-person will be able to try out whatever this new IP ends up being, but Krafton confirmed that The Callisto Protocol will not be present in a playable capacity for attendees during the event.

Krafto recently announced that it's planning on adapting the novel series The Bird That Drinks Tears into a game as well, but it does not look like that game will be present at this year's Gamescom.