GameStop Gives Latest Major Release a Large Early Discount

The latest major release out of the video game industry is already on sale. Normally, to buy and play this game you would need to fork over $70. That said right now, for a limited time, and courtesy of GameStop, the game is only $49.99 on both PS5 as well as the pair of Xbox Series consoles, aka the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series S. According to the GameStop website, the PS5 version is the second best-seller on the website right now, so supplies could go fast on it. The Xbox version is not selling as fast. This is good news for those on that platform looking to take advantage of this offer, which has no known expiration date. This means it could be available for a few weeks or it could expire later today. Unfortunately, we do not know.

The game in question released back on December 7 via developer Massive Entertainment and publisher Ubisoft. The former is best known for The Division series. Upon release, the game -- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora -- garnered Metacritic scores in the low 70s, which aren't the highest scores, but it has seemingly resonated with consumers more than critics. It's also quickly built a reputation for being one of the best-looking open-world games of all time.

"Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a first-person, action-adventure game set in the Western Frontier," reads an official blurb about the game on GameStop. "Abducted by the human militaristic corporation known as the RDA, you, a Na'vi, were molded to serve their purpose. Fifteen years later, you are free, but find yourself a stranger in your birthplace. Reconnect with your lost heritage and discover what it truly means to be Na'vi as you join other clans to protect Pandora from the RDA."

"Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora successfully immerses players into James Cameron's multi-billion dollar franchise," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "It's easily one of the most beautiful sci-fi worlds I have ever had the pleasure of exploring and ensures that when it's threatened, you'll feel the desire to protect it. On top of that, it's possibly one of the best single player FPS games I've played in awhile with how dynamic and active the combat is. Every combat encounter is a joy thanks to the engaging movement, and feels like it rewards creativity by utilizing all of the different tools allotted to you. Frontiers of Pandora may not blow you away with its story, but it will immerse you in its world and give you a rush of adrenaline. For those just wanting to take a trip to Pandora, this should satisfy you until Cameron releases Avatar 3 in 2025."