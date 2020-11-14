GameStop Begins Early Black Friday Sale on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Games

✖

Retailers often try to start Black Friday as early as possible to get as many people involved as possible, and GameStop is no exception this year with the gaming retailer already offering up some worthwhile deals. Games from the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch along with accessories and other gaming needs are now discounted during the Black Friday Countdown Sale that’s live at this time. We’ll see this sort of sale live for several days through GameStop with rotating deals until the actual Black Friday events are in full swing.

Though the deals have indeed started early, the catch with the early Black Friday deals at GameStop is that they aren’t all going to be around throughout the whole duration of the Countdown Sale. Day One is still live for a couple of hours at the time this is written, and after that, the deals will be swapped out for different ones, though some may persist to the next day still. These Countdown Sale days will run until November 18th.

Aside from that caveat, it’s worth noting that some of the games on sale during the event are new while others are pre-owned. We’ve included a sampling of some of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch games on sale below along with their discounted pricing. The Xbox One and PlayStation 4 deals are the same for now, so they’ve been included in the same list.

PlayStation 4/Xbox One

Devil May Cry 5 – $14.99

Borderlands 3 – $14.99

Hitman 2 – $12.99

FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition – $69.99

The Sims 4 Plus Star Wars: Journey to Batuu Bundle – $19.99

Nintendo Switch

Luigi’s Mansion 3 – $37.99

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe – $37.99

Yoshi’s Crafted World – $37.99

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – $13.99

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – $37.99

These sorts of deals from GameStop naturally aren’t the best of the best that we’ll get since the sale just started, but the fact that it’s going on for several more days ahead of Black Friday itself means that you should be able to find at least one thing you’re into throughout the sale. Things like controllers and other accessories are similarly discounted to go with the games.

If you’re picking up a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One game, it’s also worth remembering that many of those will get or have already gotten free upgrades to the next-gen Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions. Those who’ve already picked up their new consoles now or are planning on getting one or the other will be able to play these games on the new consoles regardless of if they get next-gen upgrades or not.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.