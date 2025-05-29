GameStop Leak Reveals Another New Nintendo Switch 2 Game

There are several games known to be coming to and launching with the Nintendo Switch 2, but it appears another has been leaked by GameStop. This isn’t the first time GameStop has leaked a game for the upcoming console, and it may not be the last. According to a new listing on GameStop’s website, Nintendo fans can expect Crimson Desert to release on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Crimson Desert is an upcoming ambitious and beautiful action RPG by developer Pearl Abyss, the team behind Black Desert Online. The game was previously confirmed for nearly every console but the Nintendo Switch 2, including the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It also shifted from an MMORPG to a single-player title.

No release date has been shared for Crimson Desert, and this leak from GameStop sadly does not include this information, only the words ‘Coming Soon.’ The game is expected to be released in late 2025, but it seems highly unlikely it will be ready for the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5th. Still, the fact that Pearl Abyss supposedly the game running on the hybrid console has fans excited.

Some fans have their doubts about Crimson Desert on the Nintendo Switch 2 due to the sheer scale of the game. It features an open world with robust combat and stunning graphics. Its first trailer captured gamers’ attention, with many calling it Korean The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, especially after the shot where the protagonist dives off a mountain toward the ground below.

The expectation now is that the game will be seen at the next Nintendo Direct or Summer Game Fest where Pearl Abyss will finally reveal a release date. Until that time, fans are left speculating and anticipating what may be one of the biggest games of 2025.