GameStop Releases New PS5 and Xbox Series X Stock

GameStop has both new PS5 stock and new Xbox Series X stock, though unfortunately the restock is limited to bundles. More specifically, the PS5 stock is limited to " PlayStation 5 Sackboy and Spider-Man Ultimate Edition Collector's System Bundle with $20 GameStop Gift Card," which includes not just the console, but Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, a $20 GameStop gift card, and some PlayStation merchandise for $759.99. In addition to this GameStop is also offering a bundle for the digital-edition of the console, which comes with the console itself, two controllers, a $20 GameStop gift card, the PlayStation Camera, and headphones for $629.99.

On the Xbox Series X front, GameStop is offering similar bundles, and it looks like it may be adding additional PS5 bundles soon, so if nothing above tickles your fancy, be sure to keep checking back, especially at 2 p.m. EST, which is when the restock was probably supposed to drop rather randomly between 1 p.m. EST and 2 p.m. EST.

At the moment of publishing, stock of both consoles are still available here for PS5 and here for Xbox, and there's a variety of reasons for this. For one, the restock just dropped for both. Two, the stock is limited to bundles. Not only is there less demand for bundles, but bots don't poach bundle stock like they do normal stock.

Of course, as more details come in, we will be sure to update the story. GameStop has released stock in waves in the past, so be prepared to check back in frequently if you miss out on this wave of stock.

