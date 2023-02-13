GameStop Makes Best-Selling Game Just $2.99

GameStop has made a best-selling game just $2.99, but there are a couple of catches. While the game in question is multi-platform, this deal has only been extended to the Xbox One version. The game isn't available on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, but the Xbox One version can be played on these consoles via backward compatibility. The second catch is that this deal is for a pre-owned version of the game. GameStop pre-owned games are guaranteed to work perfectly or your money back, but this is important to note if you prefer brand-spanking-new games only.

For those that don't know, Middle-earth: Shadow of War is a 2017 action-adventure game from developer Monolith Productions. A sequel to 2014's Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, the game sold millions of copies, but unlike its predecessor, was unable to earn universal critical acclaim. Where the former won many Game of the Year awards, the latter only boasts Metacritic scores ranging from 75 to 81, depending on the platform. As you may remember, the game also stirred up some controversy when it was released for its poor use of microtransactions and loot boxes. This also was part of why the game underperformed critically as well. That said, and as alluded to, this didn't impact sales of the game very much, as it was notably the best-selling game the month it came out.

"Go behind enemy lines to forge your army, conquer Fortresses and dominate Mordor from within," reads an official blurb about the game. "Experience how the award-winning Nemesis System creates unique personal stories with every enemy and follower, and confront the full power of the Dark Lord Sauron and his Ringwraiths in this epic new story of Middle-earth. In Middle-earth: Shadow of War, nothing will be forgotten."

Right now, the game is available at a discount price via other retailers and digital storefronts. For example, a Steam copy is currently $7.49, thanks to an 85 percent discount. That said, this GameStop deal offers the game at its cheapest rate. How long the deal is available though, we don't know, as GameStop does not disclose this information.