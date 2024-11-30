GameStop Reportedly Shuts Down Ton of Stores Ahead of Christmas

A ton of GameStop stores have reportedly been shut down, right before Christmas, leaving 500 individuals without a job right at the start of the holiday season. This summer GameStop launched the GameStop Retro initiative to expand its market and get consumers back in its stores. That said, each year the video game market shifts toward the digital future. Meanwhile, those who do buy physical games can still do so online, where there often better deals. To this end, there aren’t many reasons to walk into GameStop stores in 2024, and it shows.

Right now, there have been no new GameStop closures in the United States, which GameStop has thinned out over the years. However, the retailer has supposedly and completely pulled its storefront presence out of Germany.

Where the was once 200 GameStop stores in Germany, there are only 70 left. And these stores are still operating, but won’t be for long, with each set to be fully closed by the start of the year. Online sales will continue in the country, but that’s it.

The news comes the way of German outlet Games Wirtschaft, and has yet to be officially announced by GameStop or GameStop Germany. To this end, if more (official) details are provided, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

It is unclear what exactly the number of GameStop stores around the world is at the moment, especially with this new round of closures. Back in February, 4,169 stores remained open across the world, a number drastically down from the height of GameStop.

While the future of GameStop looks questionable, it remains one of the largest video game retailers, especially in the United States. To this end, it is one of the biggest weekends of the year for the retailer, Black Friday weekend, followed by Cyber Monday. Appropriately, right now the retailer has a massive buy-two-get-one-free sale featuring over 9,000 games.

