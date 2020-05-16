GameStop Buy 2 Get 2 Free Sale Includes Dirt Cheap PS4 and Xbox One Games

✖

GameStop is currently hosting a massive sale featuring hundreds of PS4 and Xbox One games. Included in this are not only dirt cheap PlayStation and Xbox games, but an incredible offer of buy two get two free when purchasing pre-owned games that are below $10. In other words, you can get up to $40 worth of games for just $20.

Usually with an offer like this you'd expect a lot of filler, but it's mostly AAA games, though the titles are admittedly a bit on the older side. That said below, you can check out some of the promotion's best deals.

Note: The prices below are for pre-owned games. However, brand new versions of many of the games below are also on sale, though they are a bit more pricey.

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War (PS4) -- $5

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War (Xbox One) -- $10

Final Fantasy XV (PS4) -- $5

Final Fantasy XV (Xbox One) -- $5

Call of Duty: WWII (PS4) -- $10

Call of Duty: WWII (Xbox One) -- $10

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (PS4) -- $10

Fallout 76 (Xbox One) -- $10

Destiny 2 (PS4) -- $1

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (PS4) -- $5

Injustice 2 (PS4) -- $10

Injustice 2 (Xbox One) -- $10

Halo 5: Guardians (Xbox One) -- $10

Tom Clancy's The Division (PS4) -- $3

Agents of Mayhem (PS4) -- $5

Mass Effect: Andromeda (PS4) -- $5

Mass Effect: Andromeda (Xbox One) -- $5

Assassin's Creed: Unity (PS4) -- $10

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (PS4) -- $10

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (Xbox One) -- $10

Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4) -- $10

Batman: Arkham Knight (Xbox One) -- $10

Fallout 4 (PS4) -- $7

Fallout 4 (Xbox One) -- $5

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes (Xbox One) -- $10

DOOM (Xbox One) -- $10

Rise of the Tomb Raider (Xbox One) -- $10

Star Wars Battlefront (PS4) -- $3

Star Wars Battlefront (Xbox One) -- $3

The Order 1886 (PS4) -- $10

Mafia 3 (Xbox One) -- $10

Mafia 3 (PS4) -- $10

Battlefield 1 (PS4) -- $3

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection (PS4) -- $10

Far Cry 4 (PS4) -- $10

Far Cry 4 (Xbox One) -- $10

Far Cry Primal (Xbox One) -- $10

The Evil Within 2 (PS4) -- $10

The Evil Within 2 (Xbox One) -- $10

Dishonored 2 (PS4) -- $10

Dishonored 2 (Xbox One) -- $10

Prey (PS4) -- $10

Prey (Xbox One) -- $10

Mortal Kombat X (Xbox One) -- $10

Watch Dogs (PS4) -- $10

Watch Dogs (Xbox One) -- $10

Gears of War 4 (Xbox One) -- $10

Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor (PS4) -- $10

Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor (Xbox One) -- $10

Need for Speed (Xbox One) -- $10

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition (Xbox One) -- $5

Halo Wars 2 (Xbox One) -- $10

Rare Replay (Xbox One) -- $10

Dragon Age Inquisition (PS4) -- $10

Dragon Age: Inquisition (Xbox One) -- $10

Infamous Second Son (PS4) -- $10

Dark Souls III (PS4) -- $10

Killzone Shadow Fall (PS4) -- $10

Wolfenstein: The New Order (PS4) -- $10

Wolfenstein: The New Order (Xbox One) -- $10

Anthem (PS4) -- $8

Anthem (Xbox One) -- $8

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD (PS4) -- $10

Dead Rising 4 (Xbox One) -- $10

South Park: The Fractured But Whole (PS4) -- $10

South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Xbox One) -- $10

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Xbox One) -- $10

For Honor (PS4) -- $7

For Honor (Xbox One) -- $7

Monster Hunter World (PS4) -- $10

Monster Hunter World (Xbox One) -- $10

Titanfall 2 (PS4) -- $7

Titanfall 2 (Xbox One) -- $7

Alien Isolation (Xbox One) -- $10

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (PS4) -- $10

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden (PS4) -- $9

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden (Xbox One) -- $9

XCOM 2 (PS4) -- $10

XCOM 2 (Xbox One) -- $10

Driveclub (PS4) -- $10

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (Xbox One) -- $10

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (PS4) -- $10

The Surge (PS4) -- $10

The Surge (Xbox One) -- $10

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition (PS4) -- $10

ReCore (Xbox One)-- $10

Valkyria Revolution (Xbox One) -- $10

Torment: Tides of Numera (PS4) -- $10

The Elder Scrolls Online Tamriel Unlimited (Xbox One) -- $2

Banner Saga Trilogy Bonus Edition (Xbox One) -- $10

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series: A New Frontier -- (Xbox One) -- $10

If none of this tickles your fancy, don't worry, the PlayStation Store is currently hosting its own great sale you can check out right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.