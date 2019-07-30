Garfield Kart: Furious Racing Announced For PC and Consoles

Mario Kart, Team Sonic Racing, Crash Team Racing, all of it was just preparing us for this moment. Today, publisher Microids and developer Artefacts Studios announced Garfield Kart: Furious Racing for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The kart racer to end all other kart racers is due out on November 5 in North America, the same day Death Stranding is poised to release, or should I say, was going to release. Surely Sony is shaking in their boots as we speak, ready to delay the new Hideo Kojima game.

According to Microids, Garfield Kart: Furious Racing is a “crazy” racing game that of course stars the characters of the series racing against each other in classic kart racer fashion. There’s no trailer to accompany the announcement, but there’s a few screenshots showing of the racer in action. And to be fair, there’s no reason to market this game. If James Cameron dropped the new Avatar tomorrow, millions would rush to see it. Same with Garfield Kart.

Garfield is back in a crazy racing game 🐱🏎💨 Garfield Kart Furious Racing will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam on 7 November in Europe and on 5 November in the United States.#GarfieldKartFuriousRacing pic.twitter.com/1YSObKmca4 — Microids 🔜 #Gamescom2019 (@Microids_off) July 30, 2019

“Garfield, the famous lasagna-loving Cat is back to take on Jon, Odie, and company in a no-holds-barred racing game,” reads an official description. “Choose your character and kart according to their characteristics and your driving style, get off the starting line first, and control skids to outrun your opponents. Use crazy bonus objects, like the pillow or the magic wand, to gain an edge and get over the finishing line first. Are you lazy like Garfield? Take shortcuts to overtake the other racers with the spring! Race your friends in local or online modes, with up to eight players on 16 iconic circuits from the world of Garfield.”

At launch the game will include a Grand Prix mode, as well as single race and time trials. Further, in addition to single-player, there will be eight player online multiplayer and support of up to four players locally via split-screen. In addition to this, there will be 16 tracks, eight characters, and nine attack and defense bonuses.

