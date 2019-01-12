New Lawsuit Against ‘Borderlands’ Studio CEO Cites Alleged Child Pornography Found, “Adult Parties” Featuring Minors

A new lawsuit has just been made public concerning former Gearbox counsel Wade Callender agasinst Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford. The gist of the new suit cites numerous instances of Pitchford in breach of contract in addition to pocketing 12 million dollars intended for Gearbox employees. But there was one small add-on in the official suit that was snuck in there that paints a very different picture of where this legal battle could go.

In a recent report by Kotaku, both the lawsuit from Gearbox regarding Callender and the returning suit have been made public and outlines a very detailed list of grievances. Money issues and contracts aside, one part of the suit stuck out concerning something allegedly found in Pitchford’s collection: underaged pornography.

According to the lawsuit itself, “Upon information and belief, Randy Pitchford’s USB drive also contained Randy Pitchford’s personal collection of ‘underage’ pornography.” The report then goes into further detail stating that the CEO allegedly housed parties where “adult men have reportedly exposed themselves to minors, to the amusement of Randy Pitchford.”

All of the above is included – in full – in the lawsuit that can be viewed here. As for right now, Gearbox has released the below official statement to the site:

“The allegations made by a disgruntled former employee are absurd, with no basis in reality or law,” said a Gearbox spokesperson in an exclusive statement to Kotaku. “We look forward to addressing this meritless lawsuit in court and have no further comment at this time.”

Story developing ….