Gears 5 Update Adds Missing Fan Favorite Gameplay Feature and New Characters

Today, a new Gears 5 update has released onto Xbox One and PC packing some notable improvements and additions for the third-person cover-shooter that released last month. More specifically, there’s new characters, a new weekly Hive, a new versus event, a weekly supply and store refresh, quit penalties, and the return of a fan favorite gameplay feature. As for the new characters — which are the first wave of heroes and villains coming to the game — players will be happy to see COG Gear, Gneral RAAM, Warden, and DeeBee all joining the game’s roster. You can read more about each of the characters by clicking right here.

Meanwhile, two Terminator: Dark Fate characters are also now in the game. More specifically, Grace and the Rev-9 Terminator model are now in the game alongside the previously released Sarah and T-800. In order to cop the two characters, you will need to splash $20 on their character pack.

The other biggest addition is the return of curbstomp, a fan favorite execution that up until now wasn’t in the game. Best yet, the execution is free. Further, The Coalition has confirmed more variants of the execution are coming in the future.

As mentioned above, there’s much more to the update, including new content and penalties for quitting. If you want to read more about everything in the update, you can find an extensive breakdown of what’s packing by clicking right here.

Gears 5 is available for Xbox One and PC. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title.

“Gears 5 is incredible from start to finish, and, playing on PC, it is easily one of the best ports to the platform,” reads our official review of the game. “Despite the few hiccups with servers, I was able to play entirely on Ultra settings without issue, and that’s on hardware that isn’t exactly the latest and greatest. The visuals are beautiful, gameplay is fun and gory, the campaign is heartfelt with incredible performances from the cast, and it is just a wonderful experience from start to finish and beyond. This is a title fans of the series will not want to miss, and it is a shining example of how The Coalition has put their mark on the franchise.”