Gears of War 4’s Collector’s Edition Is On Sale For a Great Price

Sometimes you just have to buy a collector’s edition, if only to display that cool statuette or statue on your game shelf, or just for the sake of saying, “This is mine” and making it a part of your collection. But we get it, sometimes the price is just too damn high and you’re stuck waiting to see if you can grab a collectible on the rebound.

For Gears of War fans, that time has come, as Microsoft has slashed the price of its Gears of War 4 Collector’s Edition to a very reasonable price. Normally selling for over $100, the package can now be yours for $49.99 – and that includes free shipping.

Initially released back in late 2016, Gears of War 4 brought a whole new generation of fans to the long-running series, under the development of the team at The Coalition. The game not only became a hit with its single player campaign, but also with its multiplayer, which continues to be a big draw on both Xbox One and Xbox One X.

The package includes a copy of Gears of War 4: Ultimate Edition, so you can gain access to its additional content along with the core game, as well as the other following goodies:

JD Fexis on COG bike premium statue with LED effects (this is worth it for the money alone)

Exclusive Gears of War lithograph

Frag grenade keychain

In-game bonus content including 3 Gears Creates

Premium Packaging

Considering that the core game sells for $39.99 over at the Microsoft Store, this is practically a steal. And it will likely sell out, so you may want to snag it before it does. Again, it includes free shipping, so you won’t have to pay an arm and a leg to have it sent to your door.

It’s never too late to jump in and join the fun with Gears of War 4, especially since the game did just join the Xbox Game Pass program, guaranteeing thousands of players are still enjoying what multiplayer has to offer. Time to jump in and saw some fools in half with your Lancer!

Gears of War 4 is available now for Xbox One and Windows 10.