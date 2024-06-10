Gears of War 6 Still Being Planned Despite E-Day Announcement

Gears of War developer The Coalition has made it known that it still plans to continue the mainline series with an eventual Gears of War 6. In the past day, Xbox surprised fans when it announced Gears of War: E-Day. Rather than take place after the events of Gears 5, E-Day is a prequel set before the events of the original Gears of War that will see protagonists Marcus Fenix and Dom Santiago once again in the spotlight. Despite now working on this prequel, though, those at The Coalition say they're not "abandoning" the ongoing storyline of the franchise.

In a write-up on Xbox Wire, more was explained about what Gears of War: E-Day means for the future of the property. Specifically, it was stressed that just because E-Day is the next game in the series, it doesn't mean that there are no plans to continue the saga after the events of Gears 5. Instead, Gears of War: E-Day is simply the game that those at The Coalition wanted to work on because it is what the studio seems to be most passionate about at the moment.

"Of course, this isn't the end of other ongoing stories in the Gears series – the team is content with the stories told in Gears 4 and Gears 5 and is by no means abandoning them, but the collective passion for such an iconic origin story was simply too great to ignore," said the Gears of War: E-Day announcement post from Xbox. "The story of E-Day and the origins of Marcus and Dom are such powerful, pivotal events that The Coalition couldn't wait to tell it."

"We're super proud about Gears 4 and Gears 5 and the stories that were told," added Gears of War brand director Nicole Fawcette. "We're not retreating from that storyline in any way. But in [this] moment, we had an opportunity to write our next step, and this one just felt too good to miss."

For now, the finer details of Gears of War: E-Day still haven't been provided. Xbox and The Coalition haven't announced a launch window of any sort for the project, which suggests that its arrival is still a bit far away. Whenever Gears of War: E-Day does release, though, it's known to be coming to Xbox Series X/S and PC.