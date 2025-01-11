Gears of War Ultimate Edition Reportedly Coming to PS5 This Year

Being one of Microsoft’s iconic series, Gears of War needs no introduction. But with multiple entries on older consoles, some fans were unable to play the games until the Gears of War Ultimate Edition was released, bringing the classic titles to Xbox One and beyond. However, this still leaves those without an Xbox unable to experience the incredible third-person tactical shooter. However, new reports seem to suggest that Microsoft’s trend of porting games to other platforms, like PlayStation 5, may include Gears of War, including the Ultimate Edition, meaning those without an Xbox could play the series for the first time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The rumors of a Gears of War Ultimate Edition for PlayStation 5 come from NateTheHate alongside numerous reports of other games, including Halo: The Master Chief Collection. NateTheHate mentions multiple Xbox games, some of which are planned for the Nintendo Switch 2, but it is unclear if Gears of War Ultimate Edition is planned to be ported to the Nintendo Switch 2.

Play video

It is important to remember these are rumors and leaks, and no concrete information has been released. Holding belief until Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, or The Coalition release official details is the best way to prevent false hopes. Gears of War Ultimate Edition coming to PlayStation 5 would be huge, and a great way to introduce newcomers on other platforms to the series.

Microsoft has ported many of its games to other platforms, including Sea of Thieves, Hi-Fi Rush, and Grounded, so it’s not entirely impossible Gears of War Ultimate Edition won’t follow suit. It would be a big move considering the legacy of the series but would go a long way toward introducing more players to it and converting them to fans.

The Gears of War series consists of multiple entries, with The Coalition running the helm now. The Coalition is currently working on Gears of War: E-Day, a return to E-day, the start of the human and Locust Horde war. Reports have been released about plans for Gears of War 6, but Gears of War: E-day is the current focus for the studio. Though if these leaks are true, the studio may also be busy porting Gears of War Ultimate Edition to PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch 2.

Gears of War Ultimate edition Delta Squad.

Entertaining the idea that the leaks are true, and considering the supposed holiday day release of Gears of War: E-day, there is plenty of time in 2025 for Gears of War Ultimate Edition to release to PlayStation 5 without stepping on the newest entry in the series’ toes. With Gears of War: E-day taking place fourteen years before the events of Gears of War, releasing the ultimate edition is a great way to generate hype.

While some will be eager for this leak to be true, some fans may feel that it pulls focus away from Gears of War 6, as The Coalition will be juggling three titles in development in some form or another. While the team may be up to the task, there are those eager for a continuation of the story after Gears of War 5.