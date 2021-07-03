Gears of War Studio Will Hold Unreal Engine 5 Showcase Later This Month

✖

Just a couple of months back, The Coalition, which is the studio behind Gears 5 and the larger Gears of War franchise, announced that it would be shifting to Unreal Engine 5 for all of its next-gen titles. The move was one that the company said would take a bit to implement, and as such, fans of the studio shouldn't expect any new game announcements soon. Despite this, however, The Coalition seems to now be ready to show off some of the work that it has already done on Unreal Engine 5 in a new demo later this month.

This Unreal Engine 5 presentation from The Coalition is specifically going to take place at GDC 2021, which is an annual conference dedicated to all things associated with game development. Specifically, the studio is said to be showing a demo which it has dubbed "Alpha Point" which was created on Xbox Series X. As a whole, this event is one that is meant to show off what Unreal Engine 5 is capable of and is supposed to give other developers an idea of how they can utilize the engine.

"The Coalition will debut a UE5 Technical Demo 'Alpha Point' on Xbox Series X, created to internally evaluate UE5. The talk will cover the learnings the team had while creating Nanite-resolution assets and incorporating them into a fully real-time lighting scenario with Lumen and Virtual Shadow Maps," said the description for this presentation on GDC's official schedule. "The Coalition will also cover some preliminary findings on next-gen character creation and MetaHumans integration, demoing a next-generation character test running on Xbox Series X."

While this event is very much geared towards developers, there is a good chance that this footage that will be shown (and seemingly released to the public) will give us one of our best looks at what next-gen titles can be capable of. In addition, it could give us insight into what The Coalition might be working on next. In recent months, new reports have come about indicating that the studio is working on a wholly new project that it will launch before it then potentially moves on to create Gears 6.

So what do you think about this news? Are you excited to see what this UE5 demo from The Coalition could look like?

[H/T VGC]