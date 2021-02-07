Genshin Impact: Albedo Voice Actor Reveals an Adorable Bit of Unused Content

✖

At this point, it should come as no surprise that Genshin Impact developer miHoYo seems very deliberate with the voice acting in the popular free-to-play video game across multiple languages. Case in point: the English voice actor for Albedo, the Geo-attuned sword user added in Version 1.2, recently revealed that his initial take for the character's idle animation was extremely adorable while it ultimately went unused.

Voice actor Khoi Dao, who provides the English voice of Albedo, recently offered a little "fun fact" that the first take for his idle animation had Dao humming on it. According to the voice actor, it was later decided this wasn't really in line with the character, and so it was replaced. Fans have gone a bit wild at this revelation, but Dao notes that he doesn't have access to the file and couldn't share it even if he did.

fun fact: the very first line i recorded for albedo was his idle animation (where he sketches), and for my first take i hummed a little tune~ ✏️📒🎵 later we decided albedo probably wouldn’t do that. but somewhere out there is a sound file of albedo going “~hm🎵hmhm🎶hmm🎵☺️” — Khoi Dao ✨🌸🐱🌸✨ (@khoidaooo) February 5, 2021

Genshin Impact is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch. The Version 1.3 update "All That Glitters" recently added a bunch of new quests and even a new character, Xiao. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

