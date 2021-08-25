Genshin Impact: Aloy Teaser Trailer Released

✖

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo revealed a new teaser trailer for the upcoming crossover character Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn today as part of Gamescom Opening Night Live, the Geoff Keighley-hosted event for the all-digital Gamescom 2021. The reveal for Genshin Impact at the event had been previously cryptically teased, but now we know exactly what Keighley had in store. And, well, Gamescom Opening Night Live did not disappoint if you are a fan of the broader Horizon franchise given the fact that the release date for Horizon Forbidden West was also announced at the event.

Notably, this appears to essentially be the same gameplay that had previously leaked, but now it is official. It shows off Aloy in action across Genshin Impact's world with sound as opposed to the previously released GIFs of the character only. You can check Aloy out in action in the teaser trailer below:

"Savior From Another World" Aloy will be available free to Genshin Impact players beginning during Version 2.1, beginning September 1st, with exclusive early access to players on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Anyone Adventure Rank 20 or above can receive the character via in-game mail during that time on the consoles. In Version 2.2, all players will be able to grab Aloy via in-game mail. Additionally, a free four-star Bow with a special buff for Aloy will be exclusive to PlayStation consoles during Version 2.1 before being made available to all others during Version 2.2.

Genshin Impact's new update, Version 2.1, "Floating World Under the Moonlight," is set to release on September 1st and will add three new characters -- Raiden Shogun, Kokomi, and Kujou Sara -- as well as new island, new events, and more. Genshin Impact's Version 2.0, "The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia," is the most recent major update to the title and brought with it new characters, quests, and more to the popular video game. Genshin Impact itself is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

Have you been playing Genshin Impact's latest version? Are you looking forward to whatever the developer has in store next? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!