New Permanent Genshin Impact Stygian Onslaught Event Is Live (And Players Have Thoughts)

For many gamers, Genshin Impact is the gacha game that’s stood the test of time. With a beautiful open world and compelling story, HoYoverse’s game continues to captivate new and returning players. Frequent content updates that expand the story and add new ways to play don’t hurt, either. One recent update adds a brand-new permanent Genshin Impact combat event called Stygian Onslaught. This tough new mode offers a challenge and plenty of rewards for completing it, and initial player responses are mixed, to say the least.

Stygian Onslaught first arrived in Genshin Impact on June 25th. To access it, players will need to have completed certain prerequisites in the game. These include reaching Adventure Rank 20 and completing Archon Quest Prologue Act 3 (Venti’s story with Stormterror). Once you’ve done this, you should be able to jump into Stugian Onslaught when it opens 8 days after the start of each new Genshin Impact version, starting with Version 5.7.

The combat is intended to offer a challenge, and many early player reactions suggest it does just that. Many Genshin Impact fans say that once you get to around Difficulty Level 4 or 5, you’re going to struggle. For those looking to put their builds to the test, this is an exciting challenge. For gamers just hoping to rack up some rewards, not so much.

Stygian Onslaught Overview & How to Play

Event logo for Genshin Impact’s Stygian Onslaught

Once you’ve met the pre-reqs, you will also need to unlock the Stygian Onslaught event by completing the Tumult Subduer quest. The quest should be sparked by traveling to the Teleport Waypoint north of Mingyun Village in Liyue, once the event goes live for the first time in your area. The event domain is also located in this general area, so you’ll be able to participate in Stygian Onslaught by heading to this location once it’s unlocked.

This permanent game mode will unlock the Wednesday after a new patch and run for a little over a month. With each new round, Stygian Onslaught will reset with new bosses and rewards to go along with each new update. If you’re trying to jump in right at the start of a new round, keep in mind that Stygian Onslaught opens up on a rolling basis across servers. So, if the event domain isn’t showing up for you yet, it may not be time just yet.

The new mode challenges players to take on powerful foes in three subsequent time-limited battles. There are several difficulty levels available, each offering a steeper challenge for gamers to take on. Each level offers increasingly enticing rewards, from Primogems and Mora up to 5-star Weapon Skins.

Players Have Mixed Reaction to Stygian Onslaught Difficulty

Many gamers fear they won’t be able to take on Stygian onslaught without 5-stars like skirk

Many players thus far have been able to clear the earlier levels, but quite a few have already fully abandoned hope for unlocking these skins. Those are available only at the highest difficulty levels, Fearless and Dire, which will require a carefully balanced team.

Another issue with the early rollout is the role of co-op gameplay. Stygian Onslaught is available in co-op, but with a pretty big drawback. You won’t get rewards at higher levels in co-op mode, meaning the skins will require clearing the challenges solo. Many gamers are frustrated by this cap, which prevents more seasoned players from helping friends get the higher-tier rewards.

Overall, Genshin Impact players are having a mixed response to the initial rollout of the new permanent mode. While hardcore players welcome the challenge, many feel the difficulty is too steep for the weapon skins. As such, many are complaining that the game mode is aimed towards “whales,” gacha players who invest a lot of money compared to free-to-play gamers. Still, with the game mode just now rolling out across different servers, it may take some time before Genshin Impact fans really get a feel for how it works.

Have you tried the new Sygian Onslaught mode in Genshin Impact yet? What do you think of it? Let us know in the comments below!