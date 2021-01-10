Genshin Impact Offers Free Primogems for Knowledgeable Players

✖

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo is offering some free Primogems, the game's primary digital currency used for premium goods, for redeeming a simple code obtained by answering an extremely easy question about the upcoming Cryo-attuned character Ganyu. If you've been following Genshin Impact news lately, you should be able to get to the right answer with little difficulty.

But if you simply want to figure out the code for use, the short version is that the quiz asks what Ganyu's favorite hobby is. While Ganyu's official description hints at the answer, the options in the quiz are as follows: a. Exercise, b. Traveling, c. Work, and d. Painting. The rest of the code is "UUPMBJSVD" with the correct letter for the answer up front.

As for how, exactly, to redeem this code, it is fairly simple. When in Genshin Impact itself, for example, going through the Settings to Account menu should show a specific option for redeeming codes. Enter the code CUUPMBJSVD in there, and you should quickly receive mail with 50 free Primogems attached. And that's it!

Genshin Impact is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile devices. The Version 1.2 update "The Chalk Prince and the Dragon" recently released and added an entirely new area, characters, events, and more. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

