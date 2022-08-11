Genshin Impact Shares Stunning Animated Sumeru Teaser

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo, doing business under the global brand HoYoverse, is gearing up to fully reveal the upcoming Version 3.0 update. While still technically in the middle of Version 2.8, "Summer Fantasia," Genshin Impact has been teasing Version 3.0 for weeks and weeks at this point, slowly revealing characters and various other aspects of the new Sumeru region and Dendro element. Ahead of an official livestream detailing the upcoming update, Genshin Impact has shared a new promotional video for Sumeru featuring gorgeous animation of its many characters.

While exceedingly brief, the animated Sumeru promotional video showcases the new Genshin Impact characters Tighnari, Collei, Alhaitham, Dori, Cyno, Dehya, Nilou, and Nahida. "Everything in this world runs in a loop," the voiceover from the character Nahida states during the animation. "As for the truth... that's on you to find out. So no matter how strange or spooky things might look on the surface, maybe all they point to in the end is a small and simple secret. In the end, I'm just the Moon. The real Sun is long gone."

You can check out the new Genshin Impact promotional video for the Sumeru region embedded below:

Sumeru Promotional Video｜Genshin Impact



Appearing Characters:

Tighnari

Collei

Alhaitham

Traveler – Aether

Paimon

Dori

Cyno

Dehya

Nilou

Nahida



VA:

Nahida – Kimberley Anne Campbell



As noted above, Genshin Impact Version 3.0 is set to be the next update following the release of Genshin Impact Version 2.8, "Summer Fantasia." Version 3.0 is will add the new land of Sumeru, which is west of Liyue, as well as new characters and the Dendro element. Genshin Impact Version 2.8 is currently available and brought with it the new character Shikanoin Heizou, new events, outfits, and more. Genshin Impact itself is available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch, though no definitive date has been announced for that as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

What do you think about Genshin Impact's new animated promotional video for Sumeru? Are you looking forward to learning more about the big Version 3.0 update in the near future? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!