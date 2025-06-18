Get 3 Hour Early Access To a Huge Pokemon TCG Release Tonight at Walmart

The Pokemon Trading Card Game, or Pokemon TCG for short is wildly popular, which has resulted in huge problems with scalpers. That said, when a rare opportunity arises to get your hands on some coveted sets, you need to be ready. That said, one of these rare opportunities is happening tonight, June 18th / 19th at 9pm PT/ 12am ET if you happen to be a Walmart+ member. At that time, you’ll have 3 hours of exclusive early access to the following releases:

For 3 hours Walmart+ subscribers will get exclusive access to White Flare and Black Bolt packs, including Elite Trainer Boxes, Poster Collection Boxes, and Booster Bundles. If there’s anything left over, it will be available to the general public after Early Access closes. Walmart does offer a free trial to the subscription, but according to the product pages you’ll need the paid subscription to get access. It’s definitely unfortunate that Pokemon TCG has reached this point, and we don’t know if hiding merch behind these memberships will make much of a difference. However, there are additional reasons why you might want to consider Walmart+, and they’re outlined below.

If you haven’t joined Walmart+ yet, you can do so right here, and it may be worth your while for reasons that go beyond the fact that drops like this are often for members only. Perks include fuel savings, a membership to Paramount+, free pharmacy delivery and more in addition to free delivery from your local store. A full breakdown of the perks of membership can be found below. Standard Walmart+ memberships are available for $12.95 per month, or $98 annually.

Free delivery from your store “Groceries & more delivered as soon as today, at the low prices you love.​ Members even save up to $9.95 on Express Delivery total fees!”

Free shipping with no order minimum “Even small orders ship for free! Choose from a huge assortment of eligible items and never pay shipping fees.”

Free pharmacy delivery “Members get orders with prescriptions as soon as same day—no order minimum needed.”

Member savings on fuel “Save 10¢ per gallon at 13,000+ stations nationwide including Exxon™, Mobil™, Walmart & Murphy. Plus, access member prices at Sam’s Club fuel centers.”

Video streaming with Paramount+ “Enjoy over 40,000 episodes, hit movies, live sports & more with a Paramount+ subscription included with your Walmart+ membership!”

Burger King savings “Treat yourself with 25% off Burger King® every day & get a free Whopper® with any purchase every 3 months.”

Free online pet care “Get 24/7 access to veterinary experts from your phone with Pawp.”

Auto care “Get free tire repair* & free road hazard warranty** at Walmart Auto Care Centers nationwide.”

Walmart+ Travel “Get up to 5% Walmart Cash & make every trip more rewarding. Powered by Expedia.”

Returns from home: “We come to you! No printing, no repackaging, no need to leave your home.”

Mobile scan & go “Shop & check out fast with your phone in-store. Just scan, pay, & be on your way!”

Early Access to Deals “Members enjoy special product releases, online Black Friday deals & more”



