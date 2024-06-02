Ghost of Tsushima Rumor Adds to Sequel Speculation

For months now, rumors have been circulating about a sequel to Ghost of Tsushima. While last month's PlayStation State of Play came and went without any kind of mention of Ghost of Tsushima 2, it seems the rumor just won't die. This time around, the source is Daniel Richtman (also known as DanielRPK). Richtman posted about the sequel on his Patreon page stating pretty definitively that he "can confirm a Ghost of Tsushima sequel is in the works." Readers should always take rumors with a grain of salt, but Richtman does have a good track record, and he seems to be pretty confident about the call.

Why Ghost of Tsushima 2 Is a Safe Bet

Unfortunately, Richtman does not elaborate on when the game might be released, or even just get an announcement from PlayStation. It's been four years since the first game was released on PS4, and the PC version came out last month. Since then, there's been no word on what developer Sucker Punch Productions has been up to, which is one of several reasons that a sequel seems pretty obvious. Development on Ghost of Tsushima took about 6 years, but it's impossible to say how long it'll be before we get a sequel. Sequels tend to take less time to make than a wholly original game, but we don't know how much of Sucker Punch's time was devoted to things like the Legends multiplayer mode, or to the PS5 version.

The original Ghost of Tsushima was very successful from both a critical and commercial standpoint. A live-action adaptation is currently in development, which is another reason that a sequel is basically guaranteed. PlayStation clearly sees Ghost of Tsushima as a potential franchise, and the company has spent the last four years finding ways to build awareness around the game and protagonist Jin Sakai; Sakai actually appears in the intro animation for PlayStation Productions, where he appeared on the big screen alongside some of PlayStation's biggest characters.

How Long Until We Learn What Sucker Punch is Developing?

With all of these leaks and rumors over the last few months, it would be genuinely shocking if Sucker Punch turned out to be working on something else entirely. At this point, it really does seem more of a question of "when" it will get revealed, as opposed to "if." Hopefully the silence that has surrounded the game means that there will be a shorter wait between announcement and release compared to PlayStation first-party games like Marvel's Wolverine.

