Ghost Of Tsushima Director's Cut Launch Trailer Released

✖

Ahead of the launch of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, the Sucker Punch Productions and Sony shared what’ll probably be the final trailer for the game to show off more of what waits for players. This launch trailer mirrored the dramatic nature of the base Ghost of Tsushima game while showing off different scenes from the new Iki Island location that players will travel to as one part of the Director’s Cut.

The new launch trailer can be seen below to show off some of the Director’s Cut contents. We see Jin Sakai once again taking up his weapons to find the Mongols who have taken to a nearby island known as Iki Island. Jin’s got a history with this area, too, which will be explored in the expansion just as his past and present were explored in the base game.

The sword of Clan Sakai has saved lives and ended wars. Whether you'll wield it for the first time or resume your journey, an adventure awaits on August 20 in #GhostOfTsushima Director's Cut.https://t.co/XU3ZJ8Y3dc 🗡️ pic.twitter.com/i1BVDQao7y — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 Director's Cut Out 8/20! (@SuckerPunchProd) August 18, 2021

While the Iki Island expansion is the main attraction for those who’ve already beaten the game, the Director’s Cut comes with the full game, too, in addition to some extras to help get players started and to provide more context on the Ghost of Tsushima world. The full list of everything included in the Director’s Cut can be found below:

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Contents

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

Iki Island expansion

Legends online co-op mode

Digital mini art book

Director’s commentary

One Technique Point

Charm of Hachiman’s Favor

Hero of Tsushima Skin Set

As Sucker Punch Productions mentioned previously, there will also be other changes made in both Ghost of Tsushima and Ghost of Tsushima: Legends. Both games and the Iki Island expansion will take advantage of the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback feature and will feature enhancements in both visuals and audio.

“We’re also happy to confirm that Ghost of Tsushima, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, and the new Iki Island expansion will all take advantage of haptic feedback and adaptive triggers in the Director’s Cut,” a preview of the new Director’s Cut said. “There will also be enhancements to 3D audio on PS5, as well as drastically improved load times, 4K resolution options and framerates targeting 60 FPS.”

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut releases for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on August 20th.