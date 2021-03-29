Ghost of Tsushima Movie: Jin Sakai Voice Actor Willing to Reprise His Role

✖

In case you missed it, it was recently announced that the popular video game Ghost of Tsushima by developer Sucker Punch Productions would receive a movie adaptation from Chad Stahelski, director of John Wick. As is becoming increasingly common, however, there is actually one actor behind the voice and facial capture for the game's protagonist, Jin Sakai, named Daisuke Tsuji. And he's well aware of the movie. In fact, he's willing to do -- these are his words -- "butt nudity" should he get to play his own character in the live-action movie.

Now, his agreeing to this isn't entirely out of the left field. While the video game is rightfully known for many things, but one of those happens to be the sequences where Jin takes part in various hot springs around the map. This includes him fully disrobing and showing off his backside. It's probably not actually the actor's naked butt in the game as that would be a wild thing to mocap, so it's admirable to see that he is willing to go the extra mile.

If I get to play Jin in the live action Ghost, let it be known that I fully agree to doing butt nudity. https://t.co/WJBPP9gkgb — Daisuke Tsuji (@dicek2g) March 26, 2021

As for the movie itself, Alex Young and Jason Spitz will serve as producers through 87Eleven Entertainment while Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan of PlayStation Productions are also attached. Game developer Sucker Punch Productions is also involved with the movie with Peter Kang overseeing the project on behalf of the studio.

"We’re excited to be partnering with Chad and 87Eleven Entertainment, to bring their vision of Jin’s story to the big screen," said Qizilbash as part of the initial announcement. "We love working with creative partners like Chad, who have a passion for our games, ensuring we can create rich adaptations that will excite our fans and new audiences."

At this point, any further details on the movie adaptation have not yet been released as it is only now in the work. The video game itself is available for PlayStation 4 and can be played on PlayStation 5. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.