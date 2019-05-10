Ghost Recon Breakpoint Casts Jon Bernthal as Main Villain

Today, after a week or two of leaks, Ubisoft officially announced Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, a sequel to 2017’s Ghost Recon Wildlands coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC on October 4. One of the details revealed today is that game’s antagonist is being portrayed by Jon Bernthal, who you may know as Netflix’s The Punisher. In the game, Bernthal plays ex-Ghost Cole D. Walker, who thanks to motion capture work, looks just like the Hollywood actor.

Speaking to DualShockers, the game’s Creative Director, Eric Couzian revealed that for the villain role they wanted to have someone more threatening than Ghosts, which is hard to do, because Ghosts are elite soldiers. They are pitched as the best of the best. And that’s how Ubisoft landed on the Wolves, who are ex-Ghosts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“When we started the project and said we wanted a deeper storyline that we used to have, the first statement we had was, ‘What is stronger than the Ghosts,’ said Couzian. “Since we always say they’re the best of the best, it was hard to find someone stronger. If you faced the Ghosts you’d have to face the worst enemy you can meet. That’s the reason we designed the Wolves since you are the leader of the Ghosts, we needed someone to embody the leader of the Wolves.”

The Creative Director continued, revealing why Bernthal was a perfect fit for the role:

“Because of the TV show we saw with Jon, his background with military universes, his personality. He’s not a trope character, even though he’s the bad guy. You will understand his motivation and it’s interesting to see how he used to view the Ghosts and drifted slowly. You feel that there’s a conflict deep within him.”

As you can see, Ubisoft is confident that the character won’t just be your average military villain, which sounds promising, but I’ll believe it when I see it. Creating villains is hard, especially original ones, and especially in the military genre.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint is poised to release on October 4 via the PC, Xbox One, and PS4. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming shooter, click here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Are you excited to see Bernthal in such a prominent video game role?

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!