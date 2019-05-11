Ghost Recon Breakpoint Doesn’t Have AI Comrades

Yesterday, Ubisoft revealed Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, a follow-up to 2017’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, which is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC this October, and mostly just looks like more Wildlands, but improved in key areas. That said, the game has some considerable differences from Wildlands, such as the requirement of a constant online connection. Further, it doesn’t have AI comrades, meaning some gameplay changes if you plan on playing it solo.

Since the reveal, Ubisoft has confirmed there’s no option for AI comrades, like the previous game. Rather, you will have a drone that aids you in combat. According to Ubisoft, there are multiple reasons for this change. The predominant reason is a narrative one. In the game you play as a lone Ghost who has crashed deep in enemy territory with no communication to anyone.

“With the story here [in Breakpoint], you’re stranded alone behind enemy lines, so we really want players to be able to dive into this fantasy,” said Laura Codrey, the game’s community developer, while speaking to PCGamesN “But we also offer the mechanics so that the game is fully playable in solo and co-op. Those who want to have the solo experience can, and players who want to have the four-player co-op experience can as well – we just want to offer as much variation as possible.”

But this isn’t the only reason, Cordrey also revealed that in Wildlands, there was the option to turn off AI companions, which apparently a lot of players did and enjoyed. In other words, the data probably showed not many players used AI comrades, so at some point it probably wasn’t worth the extra development resources.

Now, I know what you’re thinking: if you crash by yourself, how does co-op work with the story? Well, technically, you’re one of four choppers that crash. In other words, for the sake of the narrative, there are more survivors, but only if you play in co-op.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint is poised to release on October 4 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port.

