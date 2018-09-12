‘Ghostbusters’ Firehouse Found In ‘Spider-Man’

(Photo: @GameOverGreggy Twitter)

We love seeing a lot of familiar locations from New York City popping up in Spider-Man — but one particular favorite will stand out for fans of the Ghostbusters films.

That’s because one particular player has managed to track down the legendary firehouse where the Ghostbusters dwelled in each of the films within the game. And it’s not just any player: it’s Kinda Funny Games’ own Greg Miller!

He recently took to Twitter to post images from the game that seem to show off the firehouse in all its glory, along with some peculiar graffiti that seems to point out its ghostly nature. You can see the tweet and the images for yourself below, along with Miller as a young kid dressed up like a Ghostbuster. (And of course, he still does it now — just like the rest of us whenever we get a chance!)

Had to take Spidey to a unique fixer-upper opportunity before saying goodbye to my PS4 for 10 days. #spidermanps4 pic.twitter.com/tUxJBzTVWR — Greg Miller (@GameOverGreggy) September 11, 2018

As you can see, the graffiti is pretty awesome, featuring the image of a glowing-eye ghost along the walls, with Spidey posing right next to him.

The firehouse looks pretty authentic as well, complete with an American flag hanging above, a lit-up entrance, and its almost exact design in place. Obviously, the Ghostbusters sign that usually hangs up out front is gone, because, well, they aren’t exactly present in this universe. It’d make for an interesting crossover though, now that we actually think about it. Who you gonna call? The Ghostbusters and Spider-Man!

But this does confirm that the location is in there, so for any Ghostbusters fans who are bored and just want to see what the old, ahem, haunt is all about, you can pay a visit to midtown and pretend you’re a Ghostbuster for a few minutes. It’ll take you away from the other sights that you can see around the city…including, of all things, shirtless Greg Miller. (Yes, he’s apparently out there. We’ve seen selfies all across social media…)

Spider-Man is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.